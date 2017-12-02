The Sun News
Iwuanyanwu Foundation partners CBN on youth employment

Iwuanyanwu Foundation partners CBN on youth employment

2nd December 2017

FROM GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

Disturbed by the high rate of youth unemployment, the Iwuanyanwu Foundation and the Central Bank of Nigeria have signed an agreement on the implementation of the new partnership for entrepreneurship and employment creation.

The agreement was signed by the coordinator of the Foundation, Chinedu Nsofor and Dr. Osita Aniemeka,  program director,  South East Entrepreneurship Development Centre on behalf of the CBN.

According to Nsofor, the Iwuanyanwu Foundation  since it was founded in 1988 has helped thousands of indigent students in post primary schools and universities through scholarships, adding that in 1988  it offered 300 scholarships at the university level.

He further disclosed that the partnership  with the CBN is a development-oriented programme with the major aim of tackling unemployment through creation of jobs for the teeming youths of the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu  lamented the unprecedented level of youth unemployment , poverty and destitution ravaging African nations with Nigeria as one of the worst hit.

  Ezekiel Okeke 2nd December 2017 at 6:18 am
    If you are a native of this territory- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, your existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world is only secured under your Disintegrated Republic- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc., so do your education, employment, job, salary, pension, public infrastructures, amenities etc. are only secured in this 21st century world under your Disintegrated Republic- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which you must defend now in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. It is Liberation of the natives. It is Freedom of the natives- it is irreversible. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

