Iwuanyanwu Foundation partners CBN on youth employment

FROM GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

Disturbed by the high rate of youth unemployment, the Iwuanyanwu Foundation and the Central Bank of Nigeria have signed an agreement on the implementation of the new partnership for entrepreneurship and employment creation.

The agreement was signed by the coordinator of the Foundation, Chinedu Nsofor and Dr. Osita Aniemeka, program director, South East Entrepreneurship Development Centre on behalf of the CBN.

According to Nsofor, the Iwuanyanwu Foundation since it was founded in 1988 has helped thousands of indigent students in post primary schools and universities through scholarships, adding that in 1988 it offered 300 scholarships at the university level.

He further disclosed that the partnership with the CBN is a development-oriented programme with the major aim of tackling unemployment through creation of jobs for the teeming youths of the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu lamented the unprecedented level of youth unemployment , poverty and destitution ravaging African nations with Nigeria as one of the worst hit.