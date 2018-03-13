The Sun News
Home / World News / Iwobi's election into Italian Senate signals end to racism – Oyintiloye

Iwobi’s election into Italian Senate signals end to racism – Oyintiloye

— 13th March 2018

A member of Osun state House of Assembly, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has said that the election of Toni Iwobi, an Italian man of Nigerian origin as a senator in the industrial city of Brasca, Italy is an indicator of an end to racism.

Oyintiloye (Obokun APC) made the disclosure in Osogbo, Osun state capital while joining the international community to congratulate Iwobi whom he described as a good ambassador of Nigeria and a pride of Africa.

The lawmaker said the war against racism which seems endless especially in countries like Italy where it has its roots have just been struck with the heaviest blow with the election of Iwobi as the first black senator.

Olatunbosun who doubles as the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy said fortunes have been lost to racism, adding that the election was an indication that the world is ready to rise above sentiment.

He said the 62 year old who was born in Gussau, Northern Nigeria migrated to Italy some 40 years ago and was first elected as a councilor in 1995 has demonstrated a high level of integrity which earned him the election.

While commending Italy’s electoral body for providing an equal opportunity for interested individuals to contest leadership positions in the country regardless of their differences,background or religion affiliation.

Oyintiloye urged the Sen. Toni Iwobi to keep the flag flying  and give his best in eradicating human trafficking, slavery and racism among other trans-border crimes internationally.

Toni Iwobi, a Nigerian IT entrepreneur who has spent 38 years in Italy became the first black senator in the European country after serving as the chief immigration spokesman for the far-right League party. the first black senator in the European country after serving as the chief immigration spokesman for the far-right League party.

 

 

