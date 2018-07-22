Alex Iwobi is on the verge of signing a new long-term Arsenal deal.

He has agreed terms on an improved contract following talks which have been ongoing since the end of last season.

Alex Iwobi’s previous deal, signed in 2015, ran until 2020.

But the 22 year-old attacking midfielder is set to extend his stay at Arsenal until 2022 when he puts pen to paper on his new agreement.

The Nigeria international will commit his future to the Gunners despite interest from Lazio, AC Milan and Everton.

Having left contract renewals until too late in the past, Arsenal have been on a drive this year to tie down some of their players.

Mesut Ozil, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have all penned fresh deals in 2018 and academy product Iwobi will be next.

The future of Aaron Ramsey remains uncertain though as he has now entered the final year of his contract.