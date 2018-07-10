Iwobi retains Arsenal’s No 17 jersey

The provisional jersey numbers allocated to Nigerian players, including academy stars, at Arsenal ahead of the forthcoming season has been revealed.

Hale End Academy product, Alex Iwobi will retain his number seventeen jersey for the 2018-2019 campaign, while Chuba Akpom will wear the number 32 kit in the new season if he is not loaned out or moves to a new team before the close of the summer transfer window, according to Jeorge Bird.

Iwobi wore the number 60 jersey when he made Arsenal’s 18-man squad for the first time in his career back in the 2013-14 season in a League Cup clash against West Brom but made his professional debut two years later with the number 45 kit.

Another Hale End Academy product, Tolaji Bola, will suit up with the number 38 jersey in the new season if he makes his first-team debut.

Joseph Olowu, Xavier Amaechi, Folarin Balogun and Bukayo Saka will wear numbers 50, 66, 67 and 87 respectively if they make their professional debuts in the new season