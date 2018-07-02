The Sun News
Iwobi paints London red

Following Nigeria’s elimination from the 2018 Fifa World Cup, Arsenal star Alex Iwobi is spending quality time with his family in London.

The 22-year-old started the Super Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium on June 16 and played for 62 minutes before he was replaced by Ahmed Musa.

The Gunners forward was subsequently used as a 90th minute substitute against Iceland and Argentina in a 2-0 win and 2-1 loss respectively.

After their loss to the Albiceleste, the three-time African champions kissed the World Cup goodbye as the third best team in Group D and Iwobi has resorted to have fun with his family before joining Arsenal for their pre-season camp later in the month.

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

