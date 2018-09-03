Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi has been nominated for Arsenal Player of the Month award.

Iwobi, whose goal was also shortlisted for the Goal of the Month award has Matteo Guendouzi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Petr Cech to contend with for the award.

Iwobi shone in his first start of the season against Chelsea but was substituted against West Ham last weekend, fueling speculation that he did not make an impression against the Hammers.

The Nigeria international’s goal against Chelsea is a contender for Arsenal’s Goal of the Month for August 2018 and faces competition from Nacho Monreal and Mkhitaryan to win the accolade.

Iwobi finished from an18-pass move that involved all the Arsenal players except Aubameyang to equalize for the Gunners in the 41st minute at Stamford Bridge.