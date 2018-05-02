Iwobi, Ndidi make Best Of Africa Awards

Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Leicester City’s midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi have been named alongside Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah among the big winners at 2018 Best of Africa Awards.

The BOA Awards is aimed at honouring and celebrating the philanthropic endeavours and achievements of players of African origin.

Iwobi received the Philanthropic Endeavour: Community Action awards for the role the Nigeria international has played to impact communities, remarkably.

Salah, currently enjoying a sensational debut season at Liverpool, headlined the names the Best of Africa Premier League XI.

Aubameyang, renowned EPL tackler Wilfred Ndidi, Nathan Ake, Eric Bailly, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Wilfried Zaha and Romelu Lukaku, forward joined the 43-goal on the list.

The duo of Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane capped off the team after their exploits in Manchester City’s remarkable run to the English Premier League title.