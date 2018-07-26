– The Sun News
EMIRATES

Iwobi strikes new N33m weekly deal

— 26th July 2018

Alex Iwobi has reportedly agreed a new five-year contract at Arsenal, with the Nigeria international due to more than double his wages at the Emirates Stadium to £70,000 (N33,000,000) a week.

Iwobi came through the youth system at Arsenal, and is just two appearances short of 100 for the Gunners.

The 22-year-old has been a regular over the last two seasons, but his future at the Emirates Stadium was believed to be unclear following the arrival of Unai Emery as head coach.

Recent reports claimed that the attacker could be available for £22m this summer amid interest from Lazio, but according to The Sun, Iwobi has now committed his long-term future to Arsenal.

The report claims that the announcement will be made official once Arsenal return from their pre-season trip to the Far East.

Iwobi scored three times and registered seven assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for his London club during the 2017-18 campaign.

