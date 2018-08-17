In the light of Victor Moses’ retirement from the Nigeria’s national team, three members of the squad have tucked in to their social media handles and had their say on the issue.

The 27-year-old announced via Twitter yesterday that he has decided to call time on his career with the Super Eagles after over six years which saw him win the 2013 AFCON title and represent Nigeria at two editions of the World Cup competition.

Ahmed Musa wrote, “It was a pleasure to play alongside such a great player. You have served your nation well and will always be remembered. Good luck in all you [email protected]”.

Shehu Abdullahi wrote, “I wish you all the best bro!’’

Arsenal starlet, Alex Iwobi wrote on his Twitter handle, “Thank You For Paving The Way For Us. You Achieved So Much For Our Country. It Was A Pleasure To Play With You, Wishing You The Best Big Bro @VictorMoses.’