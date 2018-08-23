Arsenal star Alex Iwobi is loving life under the ‘more intense’ methods of Unai Emery.

Unai Emery has yet to register his first Premier League points since replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates having lost his opening two games of the season.

But there have been signs of improvement under the Spaniard and he’ll hope his new side can click when they face West Ham this weekend.

Iwobi scored in Arsenal’s 3-2 defeat to Chelsea last weekend and performed well at Stamford Bridge.

And the 22-year-old Nigerian has lifted the lid on how life is different under Emery compared to Wenger.

He said: “It’s exciting times to be fair. Everybody’s enjoying and buying into the new ideas.

“For me personally, I’m enjoying the new sessions, the new training methods and the new ideas, so I’m enjoying my time with him.

“He demands a lot. He’s a lot more intense, a lot of high pressing and keeping the ball so that it benefits us if we have the ball.”

Iwobi also believes Arsenal are benefitting from Emery’s ideas and he is determined to prove he deserves a starring role this season.

He added: “It’s good for us, especially the attackers who like to have the ball a lot.

“It’s making me feel a bit sharper, I’m doing things with a bit more intensity. It’s not just for me, though, I feel like I’m

helping the team a lot more. It’s benefitting me a lot more.

“Whenever something in the system changes, you have to prove yourself again. But wherever you go, you have to prove that you’re better than whoever else is on the team.

“At a team like Arsenal, that’s always going to be hard so I always have to be on it in training and matches.

“I’ve got to be different. It’s going to be hard because we’ve got so many attackers and so many world-class players.

“I’ve just got to prove that I’m on that level or as good as them so that I can be ahead of them, which is my aim.”

Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted at Chelsea but goals from Pedro, Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso ensured Arsenal left west London empty handed.