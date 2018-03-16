The Sun News
Home / Business / IWD: Nigeria women march for progress against gender parity

IWD: Nigeria women march for progress against gender parity

— 16th March 2018

Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177

Last Thursday, March 8, was the International Women’s Day and Nigerian women were not left behind. From Aso Rock in Abuja to the organised labour, across the country, Nigerian women gathered in groups to celebrate the day marked out to draw global attention to the peculiar challenges women contend with daily in Nigeria.

Attention was focused on sexual harassment, violence and discrimination against women.

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, who  spoke at a ceremony to mark International Women’s Day at the National Centre for Women Development, Abuja, said that the day must be marked with a difference, considering the sad incidence of the abduction of girls, especially the case of Chibok and Dapchi.

The United Nations on the day also called on the Federal Government to put measures in place to address the widening gap in the number of men and women occupying high positions in the country, particularly in the civil service.

Director of the UN Information Centre, Nigeria, Ronald Kajanya, at an event organised by the centre to mark the day, in Lagos, observed that, between 2010 and 2015, on the average, 72.3 per cent of senior positions in Nigeria’s state civil service was occupied by men, compared to only 27.7 per cent occupied by women.

“At the national parliament in 2015, 94.3 per cent of seats were occupied by men compared to 5.7 per cent occupied by women. At the state and local government levels, women seem not to appear in the power equation. Also, men dominate the judiciary at the state level. In 2015, only 26 per cent of judges in Nigeria were women”, he said.

Equally, from IndustriALL Global, which celebrated the day on March 7, NECA Women Entrepreneurs (NNEW), Trade Union Congress Women Commission to the United Labour Congress Women Commission, the messages were expressed that Nigerian women must come out of their shell and take up their place in the leadership of the unions and Nigeria at large.

