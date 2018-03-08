The Sun News
IWD 2018: Fifi Ejindu, Aisha Bagudu, Tonto Dikeh for Women Summit in Abuja

— 8th March 2018

To mark International Women’s Day 2018, a gender based NGO, FAME Foundation Africa, has put together a one-day event for women to converge and share their stories.

The annual gathering of successful and up and coming women across different walks of life meet to share experiences and motivate one another.

Speaking in a press statement, Global Volunteers’ Coordinator of the NGO, Ms. Jummai Buba said the conference is an avenue for women to let loose, talk and learn.

“The Women Summit will feature great women with strong personalities who have done well for themselves in their chosen careers; we hope to come together as women to support and look out for ourselves, and also to mark the women’s month,” she said.

According to Buba, “all proceed from this event will be used for our Economic Empowerment project for women living with disabilities, customised tailoring and knitting machines will be bought for the women, hoping to touch lives as we inspire one another.”

This year’s theme “Live, Inspire, Learn, Aspire” has brought together a special cast of dynamic guest speakers from across different professions, including Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh; lawyer and security analyst, Pamela West; Novo Isioro, personal photographer to Vice President Osinbajo; and Arch. Fifi Ejindu, businesswoman and philanthropist, who will be serving as the keynote speaker.

The event will take place at The Exhibition Pavilion, opposite the Radio House, Garki Area 10, Abuja on Saturday, March 10 at 11am.

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

