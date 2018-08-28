IVF: the facts, myths, controversies

Experts have explained that IVF babies are normal babies and not a taboo: “They feel sad, happy, love, hate, envy and fall sick just like every other kid.”

Romanus Okoye

Despite over 11,000 babies estimated to have been delivered since March 17, 1989, when Professors Osato Giwa Osagie and Oladapo Ashiru pioneered in-vitro fertilization and embryo transfer (IVF-ET) at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), there are still myths, improper perceptions and stigmatisation of beneficiaries. IVF, commonly known as assisted reproductive technology (ART), is the process of fertilisation by manually fusing egg and sperm in a laboratory dish, and then transferring the embryo to the uterus of a woman. Other forms of ART include Gamete intra-fallopian transfer (GIFT) and Zygote intra-fallopian transfer (ZIFT).

The perceptions about this medical process are as complex as the profound moral questions they pose. Some people believe that babies born through IVF are not normal children and they are likely to have neural development disorders like autism and mental retardation. People also wonder if it is right for single parents to have babies through IVF as well as whether couples with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) should be allowed to have babies through IVF. Others also question the ethical correctness of pre-genetic diagnosis used in treatment for the purposes of sex selection as well as sperm or egg donation.

Different views

Specifically, the Roman Catholic Church is known to have rejected for a very long time any reproductive technology that manipulates human embryos. The church only condones procedures that ‘assist’ natural conception. This means that the egg and the sperm must meet on their own, within the biological mother’s natural reproductive system. Catholic teachings allow two types of reproductive assistance, intra-uterine insemination (IUI) and GIFT. The Catholic church approves both procedures as long as the method through which semen is collected is not through masturbation. The church forbids third-party reproduction, specifically egg donation and surrogacy, whether traditional or gestational.

In Jewish teachings, IVF, using the father and mother’s sperm and egg, is generally accepted, although with some debates.

But it requires rabbinical supervision to be considered in accordance with Jewish law. When considering donated eggs or sperm, there again is not a complete consensus. With respect to egg donation and surrogacy, there is debate as to whether the status of the child is based on the egg donor’s heritage, the woman carrying the child, or both. In response to this ambiguity, a law was passed in Israel that allows women to donate their eggs to infertile couples. The law provides that a baby born through IVF would be the legal child of the birth mother, rather than the egg donor. The egg donor’s identity is not disclosed, but a national database will allow recipients of egg donations to check the religion of the donor.