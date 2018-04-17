The Sun News
Home / National / I’ve retired Nzeribe, Ohakim, Udenwa –Okorocha
Rochas Okorocha IMO State

I’ve retired Nzeribe, Ohakim, Udenwa –Okorocha

— 17th April 2018

•Says Araraume‘ll also be retired next year

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri; with agency report

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has boasted that  he retired politicians like Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Arthur Nzeribe and former governors, Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim, to pave way for young ones to come up.

Governor Okorocha, who spoke when more than 3,000 Ideato North people, including their chiefs and leaders came to pay him solidarity visit yesterday, at the Government House, Owerri, also promised to retire the likes of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, among others, by 2019.

The governor said he would continue to work as governor, including inspection of projects till 11:30a.m. on May 29, 2019, when his successor is expected to take over from him. He said he came to run for the governorship when no one believed he could do that  and win outside the PDP.

“I have few months to go, yet, I have declared road revolution. The usual feeling is for out-going governors to pack money and leave at the end of their tenure, I will not pack money, rather, I’ll continue to work till 11:30a.m. of May 29, 2019.”

He insisted on his stand to contest the Imo West senatorial seat and equally reaffirmed his support for his Chief of Staff, Nwosu for governor in 2019.

Okorocha, who boasted that he has retired all the bigwigs in the state politics said he had no doubt Nwosu will win the governorship election, considering his pedigree and humble background.

He said Nwosu has learned the ropes and better qualified than any other aspirant. “Uche is the least of the political children I have trained, Madumere is there too, but, non of them have I known like Nwosu. I took him up when he was just nobody and he grew to the height he is now, same with Madumere. Nwosu’s only sin is that he is my son-in-law, how about the Njemanze’s, the bishops from Egbu, they occupy every position in Egbu without considering who and where they came from.

“Nwosu will win in 2019, don’t be afraid , I am there, I have retired the Arthurs Nzeribes, the Udenwas, now I will retire the rest of them finally, I know them and they know me, their plan is to push me, so they can get the Senate, it’s a lie, I will run for Senate,” Okorocha declared.

“Nwosu has the mandate of the people and broad-based support. So, he will win the governorship election. And I will win the Senate election, because the quality of candidates and their records are key to their electoral success.

“They should come out with the person who will challenge Nwosu instead of making noise or propaganda.

“If they have someone better than Nwosu, let them come up with the person. I am waiting for them to come out and challenge my own candidate with their own choice. That is the way to go.”

1 Comment

  1. Nwafor Achebe 17th April 2018 at 5:53 am
    Reply

    You are more than idiot see what you are saying in newspaper you think people didn’t know you IMO are waiting for you and your Nwosu IMO will shame you

