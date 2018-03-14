The Sun News
I've not authorised motor vehicle registration increment –Ambode

I’ve not authorised motor vehicle registration increment –Ambode

14th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday said he has not authorised any increment in motor vehicle registrations in the state.

Rumours have been milling round the state that the government was planning to increase the cost of processing motor vehicle particulars and application for number plates.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, who spoke on behalf of the governor, while debunking the rumour in a statement, said the rates remain the same across the state.

He said the clarification became necessary in response to enquiries by the public who are genuinely concerned about the rumours of increases in charges relating to motor vehicle registrations.

“Although, the cost of maintaining the roads and expanding infrastructures which ease the operations of vehicles is enormous, the Lagos State Government shall continue to bear the burden of keeping the roads motorable and safe for all users,” he said.

He said mischief-makers are exploiting the challenges posed to the government by the new Land Use Charge Law, which seeks to raise more money for the provision of public infrastructures for the benefit of all, to misinform the public.

Bamigbetan urged anyone with evidence of any increase in motor registration rates from any of the official centres managed by the Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Authority (MVAA) to report to the agency or the Ministry of Transportation.

