I’ve no plan to leave APGA – Obiano

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Re-elected governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has said contrary to speculations he has no plans to dump his party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obiano was at the presidential villa in Abuja Friday on appreciation visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, for keeping to his word and allowing a free and fair gubernatorial poll in Anambra.

He told State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa that he would never dump APGA, dismissing as inconsequential the defection from APGA to APC of Emeka Ojukwu Jnr, the first son of late hero and former leader of the party, Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The governor who said he has extended hand of fellowship to his opponents to work join hands with him to turn the fortunes of Anambra said, assured that he was prepared to work and not disappointed the people of the state for the confidence reposed on him.

Obiano said the President was excited over his visit and assured him of his respect for the wishes of Anambra people to freely elect a governor of their choice.

He said, “I came to see the President na to thank him for keeping to his word that the election in Anambra will be free and fair and that is exactly how it went. I’m very happy to come to report to him personally on the success of the election.”

Asked if he expected to win such a contentious election, Obiano said, “Well, I thank God it is the Lord’s doing. To win 21 over 21 is not an easy task, it just showed the faith the people had in me and that is exactly why it happened and I thank Ndi Anambra for the confidence reposed on me and reassure them that this will encourage me to work harder.”

On how he intends to unite the people, he said, “Well, I have extended olive branch to my colleagues, my friends that contested with me and as you can see they have all congratulated me and we will hold hands and match on. You see, our private ambitions can never be greater than the interest of Anambra State. I believe we are working on well.”

On the new assurances he got from President Buhari, he said, “Well, Mr. President was excited that the votes of Ndi Anambra counted and that that is a legacy he wants to leave behind, that he conducts free and fair elections without any interference from the federal.”

Concerning his relationship with Peter Obi now that he has been re-elected, Obiano replied, “I don’t have a problem with anybody. I’m doing well, I don’t have a problem with anybody.”

Asked how he was going to strengthen his party, he replied, “My party is very strong in the south east and that you will see very soon in the coming elections and from there we will match on.”

On insinuations of plans to dump APGA for APC, Obiano said, “No. Never. That is totally unfounded. I will never leaver APGA, I’m the leader and the BoT chairman of APGA and again by God’s grace the governor and governor-elect.”