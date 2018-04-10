The Sun News
I've no plan to leave APC, says Ortom
10th April 2018 - Ohanaeze urges tasks Army Igbo killed during Op. PYTHON DANCE
10th April 2018 - Buhari running for 2nd term good for Biafra – IPOB, MASSOB
10th April 2018 - Why insecurity endures in Nigeria, by Gov. Wike
10th April 2018 - 1,371 indigent students benefit from David Mark’s scholarship scheme
10th April 2018 - Verdi strike: Lufthansa cancels Lagos, P’ Harcourt, Abuja flights
10th April 2018 - 2019: Okorocha planning to destroy APGA, Oye alleges
10th April 2018 - Smugglers now conceal rice, contraband items in cement trucks
10th April 2018 - Bauchi police kill 3 suspected armed robbers, recover cache of arms
10th April 2018 - Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of 23 NPC members
I’ve no plan to leave APC, says Ortom

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he has no intentions of decamping from the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) as being speculated in some quarters.

The governor said this while addressing APC expanded caucus, on Tuesday, at the Government House, in Makurdi. He also refuted allegations that was planning to decamp from APC to an opposition party.

Governor Ortom described the rumour as an act by his political enemies who think his position is a stumbling block to their personal ambitions.

Said he, “I remain a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). I have no intention of joining another political party. The rumour that I plan to dump APC is the handiwork of my detractors who want me to leave the party so they can come in.”

Governor Ortom also noted that the anti-open grazing law enacted in the state is being emulated by other states in the country, saying northern governors have just concluded plans to adopt it as a law as land is no longer what it used to be in the 1960s.

 

