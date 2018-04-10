I’ve no plan to leave APC, says Ortom

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he has no intentions of decamping from the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) as being speculated in some quarters.

The governor said this while addressing APC expanded caucus, on Tuesday, at the Government House, in Makurdi. He also refuted allegations that was planning to decamp from APC to an opposition party.

Governor Ortom described the rumour as an act by his political enemies who think his position is a stumbling block to their personal ambitions.

Said he, “I remain a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). I have no intention of joining another political party. The rumour that I plan to dump APC is the handiwork of my detractors who want me to leave the party so they can come in.”

Governor Ortom also noted that the anti-open grazing law enacted in the state is being emulated by other states in the country, saying northern governors have just concluded plans to adopt it as a law as land is no longer what it used to be in the 1960s.