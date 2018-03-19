I’ve no plan of leaving APC –Nkire

Leader of the Abia State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has described reports that he is on the way out of the ruling party as false and without foundation.

In response to recent reports about his future in the party he helped to found, the APC chieftain said: “I am still in APC and will remain in APC for some time to come.

“I remain a member of the Board of Trustees, member of the National Caucus and leader of the Abia State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress until the end of June 2018 when APC will hold its national convention, at least.”

He dismissed reports that he is leaving the party because he has not been favoured with any political appointment as cheap and insulting.

“I have, in the last 30 years, been in the limelight and therefore, think that I may have had enough of poltical appointments.”

“Our political leaders must begin to see things differently and be able to tell their followers that not everybody must have poltical appointment all the time.”

Chief Nkire advised all those who still feel neglected to continue to be patient while keeping faith with the party, as, according to him, “the APC reward system is bound to improve next time around.”