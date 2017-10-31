I’ve no friction with president, says Tinubu

Avoids question on Buhari’s second term

Leader Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described as fake news, insinuations that he is not on good terms with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu spoke to State House Correspondents after about an hour closed-door meeting with the president.

He described reports that he had been sidelined by “a cabal” in the Presidential Villa as mere myth.

Tinubu walked into the Presidential Villa at 3:28pm, shortly after president Buhari met with Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdullaziz Yari and National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), John Odijie-Oyegun, behind closed doors.

Tinubu told newsmen his meeting with Buhari said was fruitful, productive and exciting.

“I just met with the president. Our discussion was fruitful, productive and it was about the country and leadership as a whole. And that got him excited and happy.”

On allegations that he and Buhari were not on good terms and that he has been sidelined by the cabal, the Asiwaju replied: “Fake news. I have confidence in this president; there is no doubt about that. We worked hard to bring about the government, there are certain things that are unpredictable and those are things that can lend itself to gossips, insinuations and all of that. But, once you create leadership and it’s functioning, you don’t have to babysit that leadership unless there is a loss of confidence and I don’t have that.

“You know me. I’m not known to shy away from talking my mind and rebelling, if it is necessary and taking charge of things that I believe are necessary.

“What is the myth in this leadership thing?

“What is cabal? It’s a myth. We are the party of the people, for the people and by the people and this is democratic environment.

“Each of us have our roles to play and that is why we are playing it.

“I don’t believe in the myth, I believe in confidence-building, the trust that we have in the president. In the journey of democracy, you are going to have twists and turns, you are going to have conflicts. Conflict-resolution mechanisms is inbuilt on how you handle your party and governance and the party are joined by the hips.”

On allegations that there is panic ahead of the party’s National Executive Council meeting tomorrow and that fence-mending was on, Tinubu replied: “Did I tell you that? Why do you want to know? Are you a member of our party?”

Asked if he believe the APC is still on course, he said: “Can you go back to the history of 16 years of the PDP?

“APC government is on course and will remain on course and we will remain focused to those necessary things about development, welfare and progress of our people. It is not easy to face the challenges and the well that was dug, sinkhole that we inherited. But, we are sorting that one out gradually. So, in few steps, we will find happiness and development in the future of our country.” Asked to comment on calls by groups for the president to run for the 2019 elections, he said: “Don’t discuss that one with me.”

Anti-Oyegun protesters ground APC headquarters

… Insist on his removal

An inkling of what could happen at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, today, occured yesterday when some youths, under the auspices of Save APC and Democracy Youth Vanguard, grounded activities at the party’s headquarters, to demand the removal of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The protesters, numbering over 50, arrived the national secretariat in two buses, in the early hours of Monday, barricaded the entrance, grounded activities and demanded Oyegun’s removal.

Other demands, according to the protesters’ placards include: “Audit APC account now, ‘No to non-elective convention, ‘APC must support anti-corruption,” among others.

The protest almost took a dangerous dimension when surprisingly, the man in the eye of the storm (Oyegun) arrived the headquarters in his convoy, which gingered the protesting youths to shout ‘Oyegun must go’ on top of their voices.

Speaking to newsmen after combined security forces brought the situation under control, leader of the group, who identified himself as Peter Oyewole, said the protesters stormed the secretariat to press home their demand for Oyegun’s removal.

Oyewole said since 2015 when APC won the presidential election, the party’s finances have not been audited and made public, as stipulated by the law.

“Since 2016, the ruling party has not held any single NEC meeting. These are enough to remove the national chairman. We demand the removal of Oyegun now.

“We are also saying enough is enough to imposition of candidates at all levels by the Oyegun-led National Working Committee that is currently going on in this party, because, in any party where there is imposition, there cannot be fairness. Any party where there is imposition, there cannot be equity.

“The imposition in APC, today, is just rubbishing the anti corruption war of President Buhari. So, the current national chairman we have in APC cannot work in support of APC agenda and president Buhari.

“If Oyegun is not removed he will continue to rubbish the efforts of president Buhari, especially in fighting corruption because you can not give what you don’t have.”

Asked to justify the allegations against Oyegun, he said: “The man (Oyegun) cannot manage success.

“Since 2015 that the APC won the presidential election, tell me a single NEC meeting that has been held. This man can not galvanise support for the president. What we are saying is that if Oyegun continues like this we are going to have imposition at all level in APC come 2019.”

On whether the group is known to the party, the spokesman said: “This is a democratic era whereby many wings can grow up to push for the interest of many.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the NEC today, youths of the party under the auspices of APC Youths Solidarity Forum have written to the president, suggesting ways to mitigate the dwindling fortunes of the party and quell the anxieties being felt by various party stalwarts.

The forum, a support group of the party with youth membership spreading across the 36 states and the FCT stated that after carefully watching the emerging political trend especially within the party, there is the greater need to strengthen the party which that stressed “is the only legitimate platform to obtain political power in this country”