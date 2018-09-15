Talented diva, Adebimpe Oyebade, is breaking new grounds and redefining style in Nollywood.

The dark-skinned beauty, who knows her onions when it comes to role interpretation, maintained that she has never been sexually harassed by any producer, in exchange for roles.

“No, I never had to go through that. It’s probably because of how I started through auditions. In December 2016, I got my first role in Agbedemeji (Crossroads) produced by Yomi Fabiyi and directed by Abbey Lanre.

It hasn’t been easy like most people think, but like in all walks of life, our industry has its own pros and cons. I’m not complaining though, because every stress and hard work has its own advantage.

Success comes only through hard work and perseverance.

“It was harder when I started, as I didn’t have anyone, but people believed in me because of my

performance in Agbedemeji. They were surprised a green horn could ‘kill’ such a challenging role; and this impressed so many actors, directors, and producers.

But, it’s so much easier now because I have so many mentors who I lean on for advice and direction. I’m glad I’m on the right path,” she asserted.

The last child of the family of five, from Ijero Ekiti, Ekiti State, said her plan is to establish a movie school. “I’m an entrepreneur at heart.

I already have my own brand, Moluxury. My future plans include getting corporate partners for my

movie school where youngsters can learn all aspects of filmmaking, and also a modeling agency where aspiring models can achieve their dreams,” she added.