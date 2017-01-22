I’ve forgiven those who impeached me –Abia ex Speaker

From Okey Sampson, Aba

Former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly and Member Representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency, Rt. Hon Martins Azubuike has insisted he did not commit any impeachable offence neither was he served any impeachment notice before he was removed from office.

Honourable Azubuike said despite this, he bears no grudges against any of his colleagues, as he hadsettled down to face the first line charge of his election into the State House of Assembly which is quality and qualitative representation of his constituents.

The former Speaker stated this when a group, Umunneato Ngwa Youth Assembly (UMYA), comprising Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South and Osisioma Ngwa LGAs paid him a solidarity visit in his country home, Umuomainta – Nbawsi, Isiala Ngwa North LGA.

The lawmaker used the visit to debunk reports which claimed he said his removal was because he refused the sharing of a certain amount of money by members of the House, describing such reports as the handiwork of mischief makers.

“I never told anybody that my removal was as a result of my refusal to allow members of the House to share a certain amount of money and when my attention was drawn to the report, I knew that mischief makers were at work”.

He urged the youths to always support the administration of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who he said was poised to change the state for good.

The youths through their president, Chidiebere Ukanwoko, said they came to identify with the former Speaker for his achievements and leadership qualities as the leader of Abia 6th Legislative Assembly.