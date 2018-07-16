I’ve been given the red card by APC – Ortom

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In a dramatic twist, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi on Monday announced that he is no longer with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ortom who disclosed this while swearing in the newly appointed Special Adviser on Local Government and Cheftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe revealed that the APC had given him the red card.

“As for party, I’ve been given the red card and I’m now outside the pitch. So, if I have been given the red card and I’m standing outside, that means I’m a free man.”

This revelation from the Governor has confirmed weeks of insinuations that he is moving to another party following speculations that the party had shopped for another candidate to replace him in the coming general elections and his recent rift with the APC leader in the state, Senator George Akume.

The Governor who did not yet disclose the party he is heading to however noted that as soon as he makes up his mind in that regard, he would make it known to the Benue people.

“I don’t know what will happen next but I’m waiting. If others approach me, then I will tell the Benue people that I’m joining another football club.

He therefore urged the people to to remain united and not allow party or ethnicity divide them stressing that God who helped him to win in 2015 is well able to see him through in the coming general elections.

Let party or ethnicity not divide us. I’m a child of destiny and it’s only a God that will decide what I will be. These challenges that we see today, we shall see them no more. All that we are required to do is not to begin to be wayward in our conduct but to move to the righteous side of God. Once we do that, things will work out for our good.”

Responding, the newly appointed Special Adviser on on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while thanking the Governor for finding him worthy to serve in his government promised to do his best in ensuring good governance at the third tier of government as well as the traditional institution in the state.

“I have always prayed to God to serve in this government and contribute to ensure Ortom wins his reelection. There is this saying that if you sink, I will sink with you but I am saying that you will not sink and I will not sink. We shall both rise and rise together.”