Yes, I think so. I think the song is different but very relatable. It’s an alternative beat and infused with Yoruba too. It’s a simple yet deep love song, and I know everyone especially girls have experienced love. It was me sharing my own experience, and I was true to myself. So, I think I am really going to impact a lot of people because the song is relatable. I love this song so much because my friend, Esbee, who is one of the best producers I know, produced it. And recording with him was so comfortable because I started my music with him. Focus Ramon, the mix and master engineer, is one of the best I know too. He did a wonderful job on the mix. So, I was so sure about this particular song.

How has art helped to evoke your music or lyrics? Generally, my music is about my experiences or things I know or feel. So, everything works hand in hand. Art is basically a creative expression. So, it has helped all the way. Have you always desired to be recognised? I have always desired to be recognised but not in a desperate kind of way. I'm patient and I know I am a work in progress. So, I desire to be recognised and I know I will be soon. What are your goals in the next five years? I haven't mapped out my goals completely, but I have plans and I am already working towards them. For my fashion and music, I would prefer to surprise people. So, just watch me! How do you cope with friends or family members who never believed in you becoming a star? I don't think I have such people around me. Even if there were such people, they wouldn't be around me. My family believes in me 100%. My parents, my siblings, aunts and uncles all believe I would do well. They are already calling me superstar! So, that has never been a problem. It's not that there are not people who don't believe in me, but I never focus on such people. What's your kind of man? This is awkward. But yeah, I really like honest and knowledgeable people, and who have manners too. I like men that are well brought up. How do you handle your male admirers? I try to engage my fans as much as I can. Although, I can't respond or answer everyone, I am very accommodating. I am a friendly person and I have a lot of friends. So, I don't see it as a big deal. But I ignore people that say weird things or are rude. Who is your celebrity crush and why? I don't really have one. But I like Wizkid and Burna Boy – not physically but career wise. I am crushing on their growth, progress, moves and approach to music. But for physical crush, that's Trey Songz. What are the other things you do aside showbiz? Fashion styling! I love to put looks together. I also model for brands. I would soon be dropping collections, and I am working on designing too.