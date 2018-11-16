“I have always desired to be recognised but not in a desperate kind of way. I’m patient and I know I am a work in progress.”
Christian Agadibe
Young and pretty rapper Uwaye Annette Eigbedion, popularly known as Waye, is determined to succeed against all odds. In fact, the Edo State-born singer believes that like Rihanna her role model, she would soon turn a superstar.
READ ALSO: Rihanna performs African dance routine at the Grammys
She opens up to TS Weekend about her career, relationship and challenges.
When did you start music professionally?
Professionally, I started music in 2013. I started off as a rapper and dropped my first single that same year.
What are the challenges you face as an up and coming artiste?
Money! You make money as much as you lose money. And I feel that is the major challenge.
What steps are you taking to reach your goal as an artiste?
I don’t know if I can put that in a box, but I am doing everything I should do the right way. I am promoting my music and brand as much as I can.
Which artiste would you say has influenced your career?
Back then it was M.I Abaga. That was when I used to rap. But now, it’s Rihanna. These two people have inspired me a lot. Now, I would mostly say Rihanna because she’s amazing and knows how to balance her music and fashion (business).
What are you currently promoting?
I am promoting my new single, Your Love and also my fashion brand, StyleWaye.
Can you describe your style of music?
I wouldn’t like to put my music style in a box. But I can describe it as Afro pop. I recorded a lot of music recently, and I think I would have to come up with something else, maybe.
What is the positive context or message in your music?
I talk about love, women, men, relationship and how I handle them or feel. I know I must be impacting someone.
Who are the top artistes you desire to feature in your song?
Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Maleek Berry. These guys make exceptional music and I would really love to hop on that wave.
Do you think you will make impact with your new song?
Yes, I think so. I think the song is different but very relatable. It’s an alternative beat and infused with Yoruba too. It’s a simple yet deep love song, and I know everyone especially girls have experienced love. It was me sharing my own experience, and I was true to myself. So, I think I am really going to impact a lot of people because the song is relatable. I love this song so much because my friend, Esbee, who is one of the best producers I know, produced it. And recording with him was so comfortable because I started my music with him. Focus Ramon, the mix and master engineer, is one of the best I know too. He did a wonderful job on the mix. So, I was so sure about this particular song.
How has art helped to evoke your music or lyrics?
Generally, my music is about my experiences or things I know or feel. So, everything works hand in hand. Art is basically a creative expression. So, it has helped all the way.
Have you always desired to be recognised?
I have always desired to be recognised but not in a desperate kind of way. I’m patient and I know I am a work in progress. So, I desire to be recognised and I know I will be soon.
What are your goals in the next five years?
I haven’t mapped out my goals completely, but I have plans and I am already working towards them. For my fashion and music, I would prefer to surprise people. So, just watch me!
How do you cope with friends or family members who never believed in you becoming a star?
I don’t think I have such people around me. Even if there were such people, they wouldn’t be around me. My family believes in me 100%. My parents, my siblings, aunts and uncles all believe I would do well. They are already calling me superstar! So, that has never been a problem. It’s not that there are not people who don’t believe in me, but I never focus on such people.
What’s your kind of man?
This is awkward. But yeah, I really like honest and knowledgeable people, and who have manners too. I like men that are well brought up.
How do you handle your male admirers?
I try to engage my fans as much as I can. Although, I can’t respond or answer everyone, I am very accommodating. I am a friendly person and I have a lot of friends. So, I don’t see it as a big deal. But I ignore people that say weird things or are rude.
Who is your celebrity crush and why?
I don’t really have one. But I like Wizkid and Burna Boy – not physically but career wise. I am crushing on their growth, progress, moves and approach to music. But for physical crush, that’s Trey Songz.
What are the other things you do aside showbiz?
Fashion styling! I love to put looks together. I also model for brands. I would soon be dropping collections, and I am working on designing too.
Leave a Reply