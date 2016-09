Having made name as a comedian, Bovi Ugboma has now taken a leap into Nollywood, debuting with a movie entitled, It’s Her Day.

Premiered penultimate Friday in Lagos, It’s Her Day is a romantic comedy directed by Aniedi Anwah, and featuring top acts like Omoni Oboli, Amanda Ebeye, Ini Dima-Okojie, Shaffy Bello, Toni “Tones” Adefuye, Thelma Ezeamaka, Enajite Dede, Gregory Ojefua, and Bovi, who played the lead role.

Speaking on the reasons he went into movies, the comedian said: “A lot of people know me as a comedian but I started out on TV. I was part of Extended Family, which aired for three years, and later I did Bovi Ugboma Show. So, this it not a switch like some people tagged it, I’ve always been a TV person.”