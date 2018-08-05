– The Sun News
Quadri

ITTF ranking: Aruna Quadri climbs to 18th spot 

— 5th August 2018

Aruna Quadri has become the first Nigerian and the second African to make the top 18 ranking in the monthly ranking of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

To achieve his highest career ranking, Quadri rose from 20 to 18 in the August 2018 rating released at the weekend by the world table tennis ruling body.

The fortune of Quadri in the monthly ranking improved following his performance at the Australian Open where he made it to the last 16 of the men’s singles.

And with this rating, the Oyo State-born athlete continues to halter his own record as the only Nigerian to achieve top 18 rating in the world.

A joyful Aruna Quadri believes the rating would afford him another opportunity to continue to work harder. “I am so happy with the ranking particularly with my qualification for the ITTF World Cup in France.

Again, this ranking has shown that I should not relax but continue to work harder because remaining on top is one of the difficult tasks for any athlete.

This goes to show that I must redouble my efforts in training and continue to compete in major competitions across the globe. I will not be carried away by this rating but be humbled by this feat and remain focused in order to maintain my status in the global rating,” the number seed of the 2018 ITTF Challenge Seamaster Nigeria Open said.

It was Omar Assar of Egypt who still maintained the record as the first African player to be ranked in top 16 in the world but the inactiveness of the Egyptian in the last two months may had caused his fortune in the world rating to plummet.

Assar who will not be part of the 2018 ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open dropped from 21 to 23 in the latest ranking.

Also, the new leader on the ITTF World Tour Standings; China’s Xu Xin is the player to make the most significant progress on the Men’s World Rankings issued for August 2018.

He climbs three positions to no.5 to replace Germany’s Timo Boll who drops one position to no.3, being behind compatriot – Fan Zhendong who continues to lead the list.

