The Sun News
Latest
25th December 2017 - “It’s such a shame” – VP Osinbajo on fuel crisis
25th December 2017 - Gov Bagudu, Emir Gwandu give out 4 female orphans in  marriage
25th December 2017 - Nigeria can generate N540 billion from sesame seed annually, says produce group
25th December 2017 - Julian Assange’s Twitter account terminated
25th December 2017 - Christmas: PDP, APC guber aspirants preach peace, love, unity
25th December 2017 - Ijaw Youth Council passes vote of confidence on leadership
25th December 2017 - Christmas: Osun Assembly wants Nigerians to learn from Jesus life
25th December 2017 - Fuel increase: Long wait for FG’s N500bn social welfare scheme
25th December 2017 - TCN attains new national peak of 5,223.3 MW
25th December 2017 - TSA gains better than its pains –Ighodalo, SIAO MP
Home / Cover / National / “It’s such a shame” – VP Osinbajo on fuel crisis

“It’s such a shame” – VP Osinbajo on fuel crisis

— 25th December 2017

Responding to the fuel crisis that has been roiling the nation during the holiday season, the Buhari administration says it has taken emergency measures to remedy the situation as soon as possible.

At a Christmas Eve visit to two Lagos filling stations (Oando in Lekki and Hayden in Victoria Island) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo laid out the administration’s response.

Osinbajo spoke with ordinary Nigerians on long queues, reassuring them of the administration’s support.

The official press release stated:

“We are trying to move as quickly as we can. Obviously, people have gone through a lot of pain and anguish in the past few days, and that is deeply regretted. We were trying to do what we can to move as quickly as possible and there is certainly enough products to be able to solve the problem.

“We will be able to solve the problem; the short period of scarcity is quite a bit of burden, but we know that so long as products are enough and the trucks coming out and feeding the stations, this will be over very soon.

“I am going around with the honourable minister of state for petroleum resources here in Lagos to ensure that first, the trucks are being loaded from all the depots, and also looking at the filling stations to see that things are moving on very well.

“The GMD of the NNPC is also working in Abuja to see that that things are moving quickly and we are moving around the country. So we expect that it will be resolved very quickly.”

“It’s such a shame that Christmas has been, to some extent, with this sort of discomfort. This is deeply regretted, and l know that, despite the resilience and strength of people in Lagos and the Nigerian people, we would see ourselves through this and will enjoy our Christmas and have a great new year.”

(Source: The Sun)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

“It’s such a shame” – VP Osinbajo on fuel crisis

— 25th December 2017

Responding to the fuel crisis that has been roiling the nation during the holiday season, the Buhari administration says it has taken emergency measures to remedy the situation as soon as possible. At a Christmas Eve visit to two Lagos filling stations (Oando in Lekki and Hayden in Victoria Island) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo laid…

  • Gov Bagudu, Emir Gwandu give out 4 female orphans in  marriage

    — 25th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi    Governor Abubakar Atiku Badugu of Kebbi State and Emir Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar have gave out four female orphans of the State Government Orphanage Home in marriage. Their suitors paid N130,000  as bride price In a nikkah ceremony held at the Palace of Emir of Gwandu which was sponsored…

  • Nigeria can generate N540 billion from sesame seed annually, says produce group

    — 25th December 2017

    Alhaji Sherif Balogun, National President, National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria (NSSAN) says that sesame seed production has the potential of generating about N180 billion in four months if fully tapped. Bologum, who disclosed  this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday, said that sesame seed production could…

  • Christmas: PDP, APC guber aspirants preach peace, love, unity

    — 25th December 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Gubernatorial aspirants of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti have preached peace unity and love to all at Christmas, saying without these virtues, Nigeria can not move forward. PDP ‎governorship aspirant, Ambassador Dare Bejide who urged Nigerians to embrace peace and love by praying for…

  • Ijaw Youth Council passes vote of confidence on leadership

    — 25th December 2017

    Ijaw Youth Council Passes Vote Of Confidence On Leadership Ben Dunno, Warri The leadership of ljaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, has passed a vote of confidence on its President, Barr. Pereotubo Rolland Oweilaemi, for articulating and projecting Ijaw youth views and opinions in all national and international fora on issues that bothers on the wellbeing…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share