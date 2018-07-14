– The Sun News
Latest
14th July 2018 - It’s not fair to Fulani if herdsmen are declared terrorists – Miyetti Allah
14th July 2018 - Oyo Politics: Igbo cry of marginalisation
14th July 2018 - Lagos prison provost arrested for drugs
14th July 2018 - Lying men turn me off – Ebube Nwagbo, actress
14th July 2018 - We’re going home to die
14th July 2018 - Double Blow: Hazard, Courtois set to dump Chelsea
14th July 2018 - Why I won’t take up movie roles again – Seyi Shay, singer
14th July 2018 - Day I was ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists – Gen. Sardauna Davies
14th July 2018 - IJEOMA CHUKWU 08167635423
14th July 2018 - Church members accuse general overseer of rape
Home / Cover / National / It’s not fair to Fulani if herdsmen are declared terrorists – Miyetti Allah
It's not fair to Fulani if herdsmen are DECLARED TERRORISTS - Miyetti Allah

It’s not fair to Fulani if herdsmen are declared terrorists – Miyetti Allah

— 14th July 2018

The umbrella body for herdsmen in Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, has warned critics to stop calling them terrorists because they have not breached any section of Nigeria’s constitution. Speaking with VINCENT KALU, spokesman of the breeders association, Ismaila Ibrahim Ribeji, said unlike the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that was proscribed and declared a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government for trying to create a separate country from Nigeria, which was a constitutional breach, the herdsmen have not done anything to warrant branding them terrorists.

In an interview with Gen. Momah, a retired military officer and former principal staff officer to President Buhari, said the Fulani herdsmen are terrorists and they deserve to be treated as such. How do you react to that?

The Fulani herdsmen are not terrorists and should not be declared as such. Some people are camouflaging the Fulani to commit atrocities. Security personnel have arrested people in Fulani attire committing havoc. This happened in Taraba and other states, where security men arrested people putting on Fulani outfits to attack communities, but people would attribute them to Fulani.

There are some nomads, who are very good and concentrating on what they are doing, and they are not committing any offence. Those who are clamouring for the declaration of Fulani herdsmen as terrorists are not fair; the herdsmen are not terrorists. Not all the herdsmen are committing atrocities, in every tribe or organisation, there are bad eggs and there are good people.

It is not fair to the Fulani if herdsmen are declared terrorists. Nigeria has a constitution, and there is no way the cattle rearers are doing anything contrary to the constitution or committing crimes like Boko Haram and other international organisations.

Fulani herdsmen in terms of western education are not measuring up, but they are not creating any problem that should warrant branding them terrorists.

I’m not saying that some Fulani herdsmen are not involved in the killings going on in some states, but as stated earlier, in every tribe, there are bad people. It is not only in Fulani that you have some bad people, they abound in every tribe. Every tribe in Nigeria has some good people as well as some bad people. Majority of the herdsmen are very good and law abiding.

I don’t know why Buhari declared IPOB terrorist, but I want everybody to understand that herdsmen are not terrorists. It is not all of them that are committing crime. I’m not blind to say that some of the herdsmen are not involved in the killings, just like other tribes are also involved in the killings.

What the retired General said is that IPOB that didn’t carry arms and didn’t kill anybody, but Buhari declared it terrorist and proscribed it, while he left the Fulani herdsmen that have killed hundreds of people…

It has to do with the constitution of the country. The Fulani are scattered not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa and other parts of the world, but if you consider the Nigerian state, I don’t think there is any state where the Fulani organised themselves and say they were going to fight the government and declare their own country. But in some states, IPOB has said they were marginalised and they have organised themselves and said they were going to declare their own country.

So the Biafra people were trying to declare for themselves an independent nation, why the Fulani people have not declared themselves an independent nation, not even a local government. If you look at the Nigeria constitution, anybody who tries to organise a coup plot or people looking for another country from the Nigeria state, there is a punishment. I don’t think that there is any part of the country that the Fulani have declared their own state, but those people have carved their states, and said it is their own nation, and the government saw that it was a breach of the law of the nation and no group was supposed to behave in that way The Fulani are not doing that.

Those displaced from the eleven villages in Plateau State, and are in the IDPs, are alleging that the herdsmen have taken over their villages and even living in their houses and gracing on their farms, while the security agencies look the other way. What have you to say on this?

It is not true. Are the herdsmen more powerful than the security agencies in the country? The law enforcement agencies are there, and nobody is above the law. Anybody whether Fulani or not that does anything that goes contrary to the constitution of Nigeria there, the security people are there to deal with such a person. There is nobody above the law, and this country has a laid down constitution.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

It's not fair to Fulani if herdsmen are DECLARED TERRORISTS - Miyetti Allah

It’s not fair to Fulani if herdsmen are declared terrorists – Miyetti Allah

— 14th July 2018

The umbrella body for herdsmen in Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, has warned critics to stop calling them terrorists because they have not breached any section of Nigeria’s constitution. Speaking with VINCENT KALU, spokesman of the breeders association, Ismaila Ibrahim Ribeji, said unlike the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that was proscribed and declared…

  • OYO Politics: Igbo cry of marginalisation

    Oyo Politics: Igbo cry of marginalisation

    — 14th July 2018

    Why we’re not making waves like our Lagos counterparts – Eze Ndigbo Kate Ani-Ogunpitan Igbo politicians in Lagos State seem to be breaking the jinx when it comes to non-indigenes of a state contesting and winning elections in their constituencies. They also hold key political positions in the cabinet of the government of their host…

  • Lagos prison PROVOST arrested for drugs

    Lagos prison provost arrested for drugs

    — 14th July 2018

    2 other offices, 1 inmate also detained Owolola Adebola Nemesis, a recoil of nature, has finally caught up with the Provost, Nigerian Prisons Service, Lagos State Command, Mr. Wale Iseagba, who was allegedly nabbed with some illicit drugs, which he intended to sell to some inmates through a point man in Ikoyi Prison. He was arrested on…

  • EBUBE NWAGBO

    Lying men turn me off – Ebube Nwagbo, actress

    — 14th July 2018

    If you have been crushing on beautiful actress, Ebube Nwagbo, and you tell lies, you rather steer clear of her. The leggy diva has given a hint on what turns her off in men. The Anambra State-born thespian revealed to Inside Nollywood that lying men piss her off. “I can’t deal with a man that…

  • We’re going HOME to die

    We’re going home to die

    — 14th July 2018

    Displaced old men in Plateau IDPs camps resolve to return home to forestall land grabbing by herdsmen Gyang Bere, Jos “It’s better to face death than run away and allow Fulani herdsmen to conquer our land for grazing.” This is the sentiment resonating across the 17 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, spread across Barkin-Ladi, Riyom…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share