It’s not fair to Fulani if herdsmen are declared terrorists – Miyetti Allah

So the Biafra people were trying to declare for themselves an independent nation, why the Fulani people have not declared themselves an independent nation, not even a local government. If you look at the Nigeria constitution, anybody who tries to organise a coup plot or people looking for another country from the Nigeria state, there is a punishment. I don’t think that there is any part of the country that the Fulani have declared their own state, but those people have carved their states, and said it is their own nation, and the government saw that it was a breach of the law of the nation and no group was supposed to behave in that way The Fulani are not doing that.

Those displaced from the eleven villages in Plateau State, and are in the IDPs, are alleging that the herdsmen have taken over their villages and even living in their houses and gracing on their farms, while the security agencies look the other way. What have you to say on this? It is not true. Are the herdsmen more powerful than the security agencies in the country? The law enforcement agencies are there, and nobody is above the law. Anybody whether Fulani or not that does anything that goes contrary to the constitution of Nigeria there, the security people are there to deal with such a person. There is nobody above the law, and this country has a laid down constitution.