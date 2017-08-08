The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
8th August 2017 - Erdogan alleges Germany abetting terrorists
8th August 2017 - Dozens die in Iraq Shia milita attack
8th August 2017 - Eiffel Tower knife attacker returned to psychiatric hospital
8th August 2017 - Russian ex-minister protests innocence at corruption trial
8th August 2017 - Get legitimate jobs or…., Adamawa Customs boss to smugglers
8th August 2017 - Lack of sleep costs Australia $52.48bn – Report
8th August 2017 - Women don’t advance in tech because of biology – Google worker
8th August 2017 - Why Sunlight is so good for you
8th August 2017 - S’ Korean court orders Mitsubishi to pay for war labour
8th August 2017 - Lightning strikes teenagers, land in hospital
Home / Cover / National / It’s insensitive to call on someone who’s unwell to resume – Buhari’s aide

It’s insensitive to call on someone who’s unwell to resume – Buhari’s aide

— 8th August 2017

Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has described the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to disclose his health status and resume or resign as disrespectful and insensitive.

The presidential aide said this, on Monday, when she appeared on Channels Televisions’ Politics Today.

Onochie comments came hours after Concerned Nigerians, a coalition of youth groups, protested in Abuja, demanding that the President should resume or resign. while condemning the demand by a group of youths in Abuja.

The group also called for the disclosure of the President’s health status.

Onochie, however, said President Buhari’s absence had not affected governance in Nigeria because he handed over to his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in accordance with the law.

“It is very insensitive of anyone to begin to call on someone who is unwell to resume. Governance is going on, the role of the President is that of coordination; governance is a collective duty. When he (Buhari) was leaving, power was fully transferred to the Vice President and today, we have an Acting President,” she said.

“I have no idea why anybody would disrespect another by asking for the details of their health status. As we speak, we have an Acting President; President Buhari seems to be a private citizen at the moment; it is very disrespectful for anyone to ask for his health status,” she added.

Onochie argued that President Buhari has violated any constitutional provision and that the Presidency is under no pressure.

She said the President can only disclose his health status if he wishes do so.

“The President has acted constitutionally; he has not broken any law, any rule or any constitutional provisions in our nation. The prerogative to tell Nigerians lies only on President Buhari; it is disrespectful and intrusive, it is not right, it is not appropriate,” she said.

Meanwhile, a co-convener of the group, Deji Adeyanju, who also appeared on on the programme, argued that Section 144 of the Constitution had recommended the setting up of a medical panel to address the controversy surrounding the President’s health status.

He said, “What our group is saying is that the President needs to come back home and resume and work on the mandate that he promised the people and again, we are saying that Section 144 is the only thing that can help to solve the problem.” (Channeltv)

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. myke oghene 8th August 2017 at 11:04 am
    Reply

    Let the president maintain his integrity by honourably resigning as the president of Nigeria. We know him as a selfless leader though with conscious empathy for his Northwest region. People must stop talking about North all the time. The North is not the problem of Nigeria because the Northeast is very peaceful but the headache and trouble shooters is the Northwest ” the hausa bokwei”. There is nothing like North central but Middle belt. They are equally peaceful. But for selfish benefits some of their leaders refuse to look beyond their nose. I hope all Nigerians will realize that our problem is Northwest. they should be disciplined collectively.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Get legitimate jobs or…., Adamawa Customs boss to smugglers

— 8th August 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola The Comptroller of the Nigerian Custom Service (NSC), Adamawa and Taraba states command, Adetoye Francis, has warned smugglers to look for legitimate jobs as their days in the illegal trade were numbered. Adetoye made the remark, on Tuesday, during the review of the commands performance for the months of January to July…

  • It’s insensitive to call on someone who’s unwell to resume – Buhari’s aide

    — 8th August 2017

    Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has described the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to disclose his health status and resume or resign as disrespectful and insensitive. The presidential aide said this, on Monday, when she appeared on Channels Televisions’ Politics Today. Onochie comments came hours after Concerned Nigerians, a coalition of youth…

  • Kaigama condemns Ozubulu church massacre

    — 8th August 2017

    The President, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Most Rev. Fr. Ignatius Kaigama, has condemned Sunday’s killings at a catholic church in Ozubulu, Anambra, describing it as “inhuman” and “barbaric”. Kaigama, who is the Catholic Archbishop of Jos, made the condemnation in a statement on Tuesday in Jos. The Police had confirmed 12 people dead and…

  • 11 drowned in rivers in Jigawa

    — 8th August 2017

    The Police Command in Jigawa State said no fewer than eleven persons had drowned in various rivers in the state in the last one month. A statement issued by the spokesman of the command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, in Dutse on Tuesday described the number of people drowned within such period as “outrageous”. “The police has…

  • Cleric urges tolerance among Nigerians

    — 8th August 2017

    A cleric, Rev. Franklin Ihemefor of  African Episcopal Methodist Zion Church (AEMZC), Abuja, on Tuesday called on Nigerians to embrace the spirit of mercy and tolerance among one another for a united nation. Ihemefor made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while speaking on ways to build a united…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share