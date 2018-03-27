It’s been 3 turbulent years –Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

At the inauguration of the National Food Security Council, President Muhammadu Buhari admitted it has been very turbulent for the three years of his administration.

Buhari was inaugurated as president on May 29, 2015, after he won the election on March 28, 2015.

Before the inauguration, the food security councils met behind closed doors, for over three hours, with 12 persons making presentations.

The council is chaired by the president and has as members, governors of Kebbi, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ebonyi and Delta states.

“Nigeria’s journey in the last three years has been a very turbulent one. The country’s need for critical job creating sectors which has been ignored for decades is now beginning to yield results.”

He said these programmes and many more have started yielding results and, if sustained, will transform the lives of millions of Nigerians across the country.

“We are well aware that the full results will not be felt or seen overnight. The journey is long. It is, therefore, our collective duty to ensure the actual and potential positive impacts of these programs are sustained, improved and expanded.

“A key mandate of the Food Security Council is to continuously assess and enhance these infant, but impactful programme, thereby guaranteeing they achieve their full potential. We shall also develop new programmes and projects that will protect and indeed, create more jobs in farming, fisheries, animal husbandry and forestry.

“Land is use for farming, grazing and forestry, Water is used for irrigation, livestock sustenance and fishing. Therefore, any strategy for land and water management must take into account the interconnectivity of all these key sectors…”