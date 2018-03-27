The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - It’s been 3 turbulent years –Buhari
27th March 2018 - Election sequence saga: Senators insist on overriding Buhari’s veto
27th March 2018 - … Accord, NASS, INEC know fate April 25
26th March 2018 - Nigerian envoy presents Letter of Credence to Fijian President 
26th March 2018 - AVSEC now authorised to be armed in Nigerian airports
26th March 2018 - Protest against Gosa market demolition block Abuja Airport Road
26th March 2018 - Herdsmen attacks: Middle Belt youths back Danjuma
26th March 2018 - Minister of Economic planning on the state of Nigerian Economy
26th March 2018 - Bayelsa restates commitment to quality healthcare delivery
26th March 2018 - Many private schools in Abuja operate in motor garages – UBE Director
Home / Cover / National / It’s been 3 turbulent years –Buhari
Buhari President Herdsmen Killings Christian

It’s been 3 turbulent years –Buhari

— 27th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

At the inauguration of the National Food Security Council, President Muhammadu Buhari admitted it has been very turbulent for the three years of his administration.

Buhari was inaugurated as president on May 29, 2015, after he won the election on March 28, 2015.

Before the inauguration, the food security councils met behind closed doors, for over three hours, with 12 persons making presentations.

The council is chaired by the president and has as members, governors of Kebbi, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ebonyi and Delta states.

“Nigeria’s journey in the last three years has been a very turbulent one. The country’s need for critical job creating sectors which has been ignored for decades is now beginning to yield results.”

He said these programmes and many more have started yielding results and, if sustained, will transform the lives of millions of Nigerians across the country.

“We are well aware that the full results will not be felt or seen overnight. The journey is long. It is, therefore, our collective duty to ensure the actual and potential positive impacts of these programs are sustained, improved and expanded.

“A key mandate of the Food Security Council is to continuously assess and enhance these infant, but impactful programme, thereby guaranteeing they achieve their full potential. We shall also develop new programmes and projects that will protect and indeed, create more jobs in farming, fisheries, animal husbandry and forestry.

“Land is use for farming, grazing and forestry, Water is used for irrigation, livestock sustenance and fishing. Therefore, any strategy for land and water management must take into account the interconnectivity of all these key sectors…”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari President Herdsmen Killings Christian

It’s been 3 turbulent years –Buhari

— 27th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja At the inauguration of the National Food Security Council, President Muhammadu Buhari admitted it has been very turbulent for the three years of his administration. Buhari was inaugurated as president on May 29, 2015, after he won the election on March 28, 2015. Before the inauguration, the food security councils met behind…

  • Election sequence saga: Senators insist on overriding Buhari’s veto

    — 27th March 2018

    • Senate President queries aide Fred Itua, Abuja, with agency report  Efforts of the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led  National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reconcile the Executive and the Legislative arms of government, over plans to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Act (Amendment), Bill, 2018 may have suffered…

  • … Accord, NASS, INEC know fate April 25

    — 27th March 2018

    The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed April 25 to deliver judgment in a suit filed by Accord Party seeking an order of court, restraining the National Assembly from acting on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018. On March 13, President Muhammadu Buhari refused to sign the bill into law, which sparked controversy as to…

  • Nigerian envoy presents Letter of Credence to Fijian President 

    — 26th March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Nigerian High Commissioner to Australia, Ambassador Bello Kazaure Husseini, has presented his Letter of Credence to the President of the Republic of Fiji, Major General Jioji Konusi Konrote (retd). The development in the Nigerian High Commission in Australia was made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Spokesperson, Ministry of…

  • AVSEC Security Nigerian Airports

    AVSEC now authorised to be armed in Nigerian airports

    — 26th March 2018

    Louis Ibah, Katsina The Federal Government has approved and authorised civilian Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel employed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to bear arms as part of new measures aimed at boosting security and safety across Nigerian airports. Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, said this on Monday at a…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share