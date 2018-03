Akwa Ibom State-born comedian cum actor, Papa B (Edwin Saviour), has bagged yet another award courtesy, Lagos State House of Assembly, in recognition of his creative genius as one of the best comedians/comperes in the Centre of Excellence.

Commenting, the act said: “Recognition is one of the greatest motivators for any man. That is because in most cases, men need validation for their achievements. This merit award (CPE & Achievers Award) will go a long way to encourage me to work harder.

“I will continue to give my best to the industry, and here is thanking the Lagos State House of Assembly for deeming me worthy of the prestigious award. I will continue to fly the flag of excellence.”