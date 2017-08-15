The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
15th August 2017 - Pandemonium at Sokoto House of Assembly
15th August 2017 - NABTEB releases May/June 2017 results
15th August 2017 - FG wades into gully erosion crisis in Nasarawa
15th August 2017 - Benue govt. shut over 2,000 illegal schools
15th August 2017 - NYPF plans workshop on power for stakeholders, community leaders
15th August 2017 - Sierra Leone to hold mass burial for mudslide victims
15th August 2017 - Man docked over alleged attempt to commit offence
15th August 2017 - Gombe airlifts 1,800 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
15th August 2017 - Hausa, Igbo traders fight at Wuse Market over Buhari
15th August 2017 - Teen arrested for molesting adopted sister at train station
Home / Cover / National / It’s 100 since President Buhari left for medical vacation

It’s 100 since President Buhari left for medical vacation

— 15th August 2017

It is 100 days today that Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari left the shores fthe countery for medical vacation in London.

The president who has not really been healthy was flown out of the country for close medical attention 100 days back. This is attributed to the lack of adequate medical facilities in Nigerian hospitals. Viviangist and Nigerians wish the father and husband a very quick recovery. Those wishing the President death should remember that he is somebody’s father and husband!!

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. alain 15th August 2017 at 2:36 pm
    Reply

    I wonder what is still holding him in London. Does it mean, they haven’t seen his WAEC certificate yet. Even if he didn’t see his past WAEC certificate as he claimed or failed the secret WAEC exams he attended in London recently while in hospital since 100 days, he should return to his house because we are already aware he doesn’t have a WAEC certificate and we have voted him already, so let him come back we will understand.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pandemonium at Sokoto House of Assembly

— 15th August 2017

…Mace broken, Speaker whisked away by security operatives From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Pandemonium broke out in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, as some  members of the House attempted to impeach the Speaker, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji. The aggrieved lawmakers, numbering 10, had accused the Speaker of enriching himself by corrupt means, and called for…

  • NABTEB releases May/June 2017 results

    — 15th August 2017

    …58.75% Credits in Maths, English Language From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has said of the total number of 57,387 candidates that sat for the May/June 2017 NABTEB examination, 33,712 candidates scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, representing 58.75% Registrar/Chief Executive of NABTEB, Prof. (Mrs.)…

  • FG wades into gully erosion crisis in Nasarawa

    — 15th August 2017

    From: Linus Oota, Lafia The Federal Government has wadded into the gully erosion crisis in Nasarawa State following the alarm raised by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura over the threatening floods that has claimed lives and sack many communities.  Governor Al-Makura had called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the crisis before it would…

  • Benue govt. shut over 2,000 illegal schools

    — 15th August 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Government has shut about 2, 424 illegal schools in the state following failure to meet minimum standard.Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Dennis Itavyaar, who announced this, on Tuesday, at a press conference at the Government House in Makurdi, said the affected schools included, 1,925 nursery and…

  • NYPF plans workshop on power for stakeholders, community leaders

    — 15th August 2017

    Piqued by the deteriorating power supply which had led to the closure of many firms in recent times, an influential group known as the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) is planned a two-day national sensitisation workshop for host community youth leaders where power stations and pipeline installations are located across the country. The workshop is…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share