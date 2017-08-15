It’s 100 since President Buhari left for medical vacation

Pandemonium at Sokoto House of Assembly— 15th August 2017
…Mace broken, Speaker whisked away by security operatives From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Pandemonium broke out in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, as some members of the House attempted to impeach the Speaker, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji. The aggrieved lawmakers, numbering 10, had accused the Speaker of enriching himself by corrupt means, and called for…
I wonder what is still holding him in London. Does it mean, they haven’t seen his WAEC certificate yet. Even if he didn’t see his past WAEC certificate as he claimed or failed the secret WAEC exams he attended in London recently while in hospital since 100 days, he should return to his house because we are already aware he doesn’t have a WAEC certificate and we have voted him already, so let him come back we will understand.