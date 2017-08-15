It’s 100 since President Buhari left for medical vacation

It is 100 days today that Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari left the shores fthe countery for medical vacation in London.

The president who has not really been healthy was flown out of the country for close medical attention 100 days back. This is attributed to the lack of adequate medical facilities in Nigerian hospitals. Viviangist and Nigerians wish the father and husband a very quick recovery. Those wishing the President death should remember that he is somebody’s father and husband!!