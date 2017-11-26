It’ll be difficult to fill vacuum left by Ekwueme —Wabara 

The Sun News
From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja 

Former senate president, Adolphus Wabara, has described the death of Second Republic vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, as a big loss to the country and to democracy lovers.

  Wabara, who was in the United States of America when Ekwueme died, in a condolence message, said Nigeria might never produce another selfless pan-Nigerian leader who will fill the void left by the demise of Ekwueme.

Wabara’s condolence message read: “Nigeria has lost a rare political leader. Although Ekwueme was an Igbo man, he saw Nigeria as his primary constituency. I knew him personally and he never discriminated against anyone. He was rare and his brand of politics was unique unlike what we have now.

“I remember he accepted defeat in Jos and worked fervently to ensure that former president Olusegun Obasanjo was elected. He was never bitter and he was always available to render any advice. I doubt if we will have a rare leader like him again in our time.

“My consolation is that he lived a worthy life. He played his part and contributed to the growth and development of Nigeria. He enriched our political discourse and ensured that everyone was given a chance at the table.  I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest.”

