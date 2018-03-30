The Sun News
ITF tasks govs, OPS on youth empowerment

— 30th March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

 The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has urged state governors and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to always provide youths with start-up kits after equipping them with skills.

Director General of ITF, Joseph Ari, stated this at the graduation of 80 successful trainees of the Capacity Building Skills Development Programme (CBSDEP) organised by the Fund in collaboration with the National Assembly, in Abuja, yesterday. 

He posited that it was meaningless to impart people with skills without availing them the necessary equipment to venture into entrepreneurship. 

Represented by Training Manager, Model Skills Training Centre (MSTC), Mrs. Lami Dafa, the ITF boss disclosed that the agency would soon set up production hubs in the six geo-political zones where those who need the services of successful trainees could approach them.   

“We have taken a step further from merely training and equipping youths with knowledge and technical skills but to also be providing them with start-up packs to enable them set-up their businesses.

This decision to provide the packs was informed by our tracking and monitoring of trainees of previous phases of the programme, which revealed that where they were supported with start-up packs, 90 per cent of the trainees went on to be successful entrepreneurs or even employers of labour,” he stated. 

In his remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Industries, Husseini Moriki, said the programme was in line with the job creation agenda of the Federal Government. 

