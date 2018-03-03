The Sun News
Latest
3rd March 2018 - ITF announces fresh anti match-fixing measures
3rd March 2018 - Emerald emerge winners of Edidot School Inter House competition
3rd March 2018 - Inside Lagos Gays’ colony
3rd March 2018 - When that child delays in coming
3rd March 2018 - Ten health benefits of sex
3rd March 2018 - How to manage a hypertensive schizophrenic
3rd March 2018 - Why you’re more likely to overeat in the evening
3rd March 2018 - Leslie Arimah: It’s difficult to write about women
3rd March 2018 - Things Fall Apart @ 60: Global celebrations begin
3rd March 2018 - ANA receives fresh grant for 2018 ANA/Yusuf Ali literary campaign
Home / Sports / ITF announces fresh anti match-fixing measures

ITF announces fresh anti match-fixing measures

— 3rd March 2018

With tennis’s Independent Review Panel expected to report on the match-fixing crisis before the end of the month, the body that runs most of the world’s professional tournaments has announced that it is reinforcing its safeguards against corruption.

The International Tennis Federation is responsible for organising all events below ATP and WTA level, which involve more than 50,000 matches played by a semi-professional workforce of up to 14,000 players.

Betting alerts on these low-level matches have caused serious concern for tennis’s administrators, and led to the commission of Adam Lewis QC to lead the IRP investigation more than two years ago.

The ITF moved to pre-empt some of the recommendations in the report by announcing a new partnership with Sportradar, the sports-data specialist who already supply live scores from those low-level tournaments to the ITF and to betting sites.

At the moment, the Tennis Integrity Unit does its best to monitor world markets via voluntary agreements with around 25 bookmakers.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Inside Lagos Gays’ colony

— 3rd March 2018

MUSA JIBRIL Imagine a Lagos middle-class family sitting at the table in the evening, parents and their offspring, having a chat like normal folks and suddenly, the first child of the family confronts them with his secret: “Hey, I am gay.” You can expect a hush to descend on the table. For that family, one…

  • When that child delays in coming

    — 3rd March 2018

    •Experts give tips on what to do  Gilbert Ekezie Post pregnancy term experience can be harrowing. Apart from the psychological trauma and emotional tension that accompany the anxiety by the potential parents, it may result in serious and life threatening injuries to the expectant mother and her unborn baby. Many women do all they can…

  • I’m single, waiting for the right man – Etinosa Idemudia, actress

    — 3rd March 2018

    Christian Agadibe Her first appearance in the movie industry proved she has knack for acting. In deed, one of the fast rising actresses that will possibly have a break this year is Etinosa Idemudia. With her movies such as Mentally, Ajuwaya, Stormy Hearts, and Blind Spot to mention a few, the sky is the limit…

  • People told me I would fail in business

    — 3rd March 2018

     HENRY OKONKWO Even after he bagged a law degree, and was called to the Bar, Chude Jideonwo still was never going to attach the title-‘Barrister’ to his name. He never liked law. His passion has always been media enterprise. He studied to become a lawyer just to toughen his mindset, and convince himself he could…

  • APC, PDP HAVE FAILED NIGERIANS – FASEhUN

    — 3rd March 2018

    •Those alleging Al-Mustapha gave me money are liars, I challenge them to provide proof Founder, Oodua Peoples Congress, Dr Fredrick Fasehun has challenged Nigerians accusing him of being ‘settled’ by Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha to come out with proof or stop disparaging his name….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share