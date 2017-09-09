Itel Mobile unveils A31

…An affordable smartphone for everyone

Focusing on a more consumer driven market, Itel Mobile has launched the 4th iteration smartphone under the A- series (Android for Everyone).

The Android for Everyone Series are smartphones with decent specs that come at a very budget friendly price.

The Itel A31 which is available for 21,500 Naira is equipped with an improved 8.0MP rear camera with a LED flash, which makes it stand out among its peers. Photos taken by the phone are clearer and vivid.

The device also comes with powerful built-in camera functions like beauty mode and watermarks that can help you take attractive shots.

In world where video consumption is on the increase, the Itel A31 has been built with a 5.0” IPS screen for an unparalleled multimedia experience which provides 178° wide viewing angle.

Built with comfortability in mind, The ergonomic curved back design gives users a comfortable grip and can be operated with one hand.

Its excellent brushed and streamline design, gives the A31 a premium and fashionable look. The phone comes in three fashionable colours of Champagne Gold, Bright Black and Carbon Blue.

On the memory part, the Itel A31 has a 1GB RAM with 8GB ROM which allows users to store more pictures, songs and other things they like.

To ensure users stay up to date with latest apps and key functionalities, the device is powered by the latest Android™ 7.0 Nougat, which will bring users a smooth and smarter experience.

The marketing communications manager for itel mobile, Oke Umurhohwo said the A31 smartphone target users who are very price conscious but still want a decent camera smartphone. The smartphone is now available across all partner retail stores across the country for 21,500 naira.

Key Features includes: Rear Camera 8.0MP AF; 5.0” IPS Screen; 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM; Android 7.0; GPS Enabled; Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor

About itel

Itel Mobile is a Hi-Tech innovative brand which has been specializing in mobility solutions and mobile devices for the past 10 years. Over the past decade the brand has become a household name in the industry spreading its presence in 46 countries across the globe.

In 2016, Itel sold a landmark of 50 million devices, leading among the top 3 mobile brands in Africa. Every Itel handset comes with 12 months of reliable after-sales service, making it a trustworthy brand.

Additional information about itel Mobile is available at www.itel-mobile.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/itelmobileNigeria