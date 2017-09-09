The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2017 - Itel Mobile unveils A31
9th September 2017 - Alvan Ikoku College names Anyanwu new provost
9th September 2017 - DSS arrests members of ISWA terrorists gang
9th September 2017 - Buhari sad over Plateau killings
9th September 2017 - Kaduna walks to sensitize against flood
9th September 2017 - NO, NIGERIA CANNOT BE A ZOO
9th September 2017 - Hurricane Irma hits Cuba with strong winds and heavy rain
9th September 2017 - Tribute to Don Williams
9th September 2017 - Don Williams, famous Country Music singer, dies
9th September 2017 - Anarchy inevitable without restructuring – Nwodo
Home / Business / Itel Mobile unveils A31

Itel Mobile unveils A31

— 9th September 2017

…An affordable smartphone for everyone

Focusing on a more consumer driven market, Itel Mobile has launched the 4th iteration smartphone under the A- series (Android for Everyone).

The Android for Everyone Series are smartphones with decent specs that come at a very budget friendly price.

The Itel A31 which is available for 21,500 Naira is equipped with an improved 8.0MP rear camera with a LED flash, which makes it stand out among its peers. Photos taken by the phone are clearer and vivid.

The device also comes with powerful built-in camera functions like beauty mode and watermarks that can help you take attractive shots.

In world where video consumption is on the increase, the Itel A31 has been built with a 5.0” IPS screen for an unparalleled multimedia experience which provides 178° wide viewing angle.

Built with comfortability in mind, The ergonomic curved back design gives users a comfortable grip and can be operated with one hand.

Its excellent brushed and streamline design, gives the A31 a premium and fashionable look. The phone comes in three fashionable colours of Champagne Gold, Bright Black and Carbon Blue.

 

On the memory part, the Itel A31 has a 1GB RAM with 8GB ROM which allows users to store more pictures, songs and other things they like.

To ensure users stay up to date with latest apps and key functionalities, the device is powered by the latest Android™ 7.0 Nougat, which will bring users a smooth and smarter experience.

The marketing communications manager for itel mobile, Oke Umurhohwo said the A31 smartphone target users who are very price conscious but still want a decent camera smartphone. The smartphone is now available across all partner retail stores across the country for 21,500 naira.

Key Features includes: Rear Camera 8.0MP AF; 5.0” IPS Screen; 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM; Android 7.0; GPS Enabled; Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor

About itel

Itel Mobile is a Hi-Tech innovative brand which has been specializing in mobility solutions and mobile devices for the past 10 years. Over the past decade the brand has become a household name in the industry spreading its presence in 46 countries across the globe.

In 2016, Itel sold a landmark of 50 million devices, leading among the top 3 mobile brands in Africa. Every Itel handset comes with 12 months of reliable after-sales service, making it a trustworthy brand.

Additional information about itel Mobile is available at www.itel-mobile.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/itelmobileNigeria

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Itel Mobile unveils A31

— 9th September 2017

…An affordable smartphone for everyone Focusing on a more consumer driven market, Itel Mobile has launched the 4th iteration smartphone under the A- series (Android for Everyone). The Android for Everyone Series are smartphones with decent specs that come at a very budget friendly price. The Itel A31 which is available for 21,500 Naira is…

  • Alvan Ikoku College names Anyanwu new provost

    — 9th September 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Governing Council of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State, has appointed Dr. Dan Anyanwu as the new provost of the institution. The College Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Mrs. A.N. Aguta, who disclosed this in a statement at the weekend, said that the…

  • DSS arrests members of ISWA terrorists gang

    — 9th September 2017

    …Foils planned attack on Abuja, Kano, five other states The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested no fewer than five members of Islamic State of West Africa (ISWA) terrorists that planned to unleash mayhem and destruction on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno States during the last…

  • Buhari sad over Plateau killings

    — 9th September 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the  killings, especially women and children in a night attack on Ancha Village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, describing it as senseless. This is even as he has  expressed disappointment at the disruption of peace and normalcy that have reasonably…

  • Kaduna walks to sensitize against flood

    — 9th September 2017

      From Sola Ojo, Kaduna In the face of ravaging flood in some States in Nigeria, Kaduna State Government in collaboration with waste management company, ZL Global Alliance on Saturday staged a road walk to sensitize residents in the state on effective waste management. The exercise, which began at the Murtala Square Kaduna is to…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share