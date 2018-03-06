The Sun News
Home / World News / Italy vote shocks EU

Italy vote shocks EU

— 6th March 2018

• Says populist breakthrough threat to post-Brexit reform 

The European Union struggled yesterday to absorb the shock of a populist breakthrough in Italy amid fears that the anti-migrant blowback would threaten a post-Brexit reform drive led by France and Germany.

The jolt from Rome came hours after Germany snapped months of political stalemate in Berlin, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel clinching four more years in power on a cautious pledge to help overhaul Europe.

The respite from Germany was short-lived with the advance in Italy of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and far-right anti-migrant eurosceptics. The Eurosceptic, populist Five Star Movement was the biggest single party with a third of the vote. But the anti-immigrant League also said it had been endorsed to run the country as part of a centre-right alliance.

Forming a government could take weeks of negotiation and coalition-building. Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi has resigned as leader of the governing centre-left Democratic Party, which performed poorly, taking less than 20% of the vote.

He said the party would not join a coalition with “anti-system forces” and would go into opposition. An alliance between the far-right League and ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party is set to win the most seats in the lower house of parliament, but the League has emerged as the senior partner.

Both League leader Matteo Salvini, 44, and Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio, 31, on Monday spoke of their right to govern the country. Despite stating the contrary during the run up to the vote, Five Star has now announced it is open for coalition talks with other parties.

Mr Salvini also said at a press conference that he intended to speak to other parties to gain a parliamentary majority. The gains for populists represent a political earthquake that will send shockwaves to the EU in Brussels, BBC Europe editor Katya Adler says.

Analysts said the EU would now be split between those like French President Emmanuel Macron who say the answer to populism is bolstering Europe and others who will claim that any further EU integration must be abandoned, at least for now.

“You will have people against striking a reform deal, saying that now, especially with this mess in Italy, it is not the right moment for taking up risks,” said Janis A. Emmanouilidis, research director at the European Policy Centre in Brussels.

Meanwhile “there will be others who will say if you look at Italy and the anti-establishment voters fed up with the economic situation and migration, that we simply can’t pretend to go on as we are,” he added.

Lagos govt commends The Sun, seeks cooperation

— 6th March 2018

• Explains new Land Use Charge regime Gilbert Ekezie  The Lagos State Government has commended The Sun for being a worthy partner in the task of developing the state to a mega city status. Speaking yesterday, during a courtesy visit to corporate headquarters of The Sun Publishing Limited, Commissioner for Information, Kehinde Bamigbetan, said the…

  • 3 die, scores injured in Ondo auto crash

    — 6th March 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunmte, Akure Three persons yesterday died in an auto crash which occurred along Ondo-Ore Expressroad, close to the headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state. About 20 persons sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred at Biochem area near the main gate of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo. The accident was…

  • I used education to tackle militancy, insecurity in Bayelsa –Dickson

    — 6th March 2018

    Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, said his administration’s investments in education has drastically reduce militancy and insecurity in the state. The governor said education will continue to assume top priority in the state, stressing that, his Restoration Government has so far invested N70 billion on education in the last six years. Dickson spoke during a…

  • Igbo leader to IGP: Don’t disarm Anambra vigilance groups

    — 6th March 2018

    Zika Bobby Igbo spiritual leader, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (Ogilisi Igbo) has called on Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, not to disarm community vigilance groups established for security purposes in various communities in Anambra State. He urged Idris to allow them continue to use modern weapons for effective results. Idris had, last week, ordered Anambra…

  • Nigeria’s 2019 elections, our major priority –US

    — 6th March 2018

    The United States of Amseerica has said Nigeria’s 2019 general elections and a peaceful transition are major priority, in view of the country’s strategic position in the region. The US Department of State said this during a background briefing on the first trip of the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, to Africa. Tillerson would meet…

