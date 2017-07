Italy-based Nigerian singer, Timothy Ozemebhoya Asotie aka TOA, has concluded plans to storm the Nigerian music industry with some of his songs.

The up-and-coming musician, who is already making waves in Italy with songs like Selese, Reality, One in a Million, Freedom and his latest hit single, Onyinye featuring Mr. Nature, shares his dreams with TS Weekend.

“I have plans of coming down to Nigeria to be part of the music industry, but I want to get a reliable record label and platform to execute my talent. My songs have breakthrough potentials around the world; I have other great songs that are yet to hit the music scene,” Toa said.