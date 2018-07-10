The Sun News
Italian Serie A returns on DStv, debuts On GOtv

10th July 2018

One of Europe’s most prestigious football leagues, the Italian Serie A, will have its games return for live broadcast by SuperSport from the upcoming 2018/2019 season, which begins on 19 August.

The matches will be broadcast on both DStv and GOtv. It is the first time ever that matches of the Italian league will be broadcast on GOtv.

This is sequel to an agreement reached between SuperSport and Serie A.

Speaking after the signing of the agreement, Gideon Khobane, SuperSport Chief Executive, said: “We’ve always prided ourselves on offering viewers the best football from around the world and the return of Serie A to our screens fulfils our promise of an unrivalled football offering.”

Gaetano Miccichè, President of Serie A, was similarly delighted, saying:: “We are very happy with this agreement as it will allow the SuperSport audience to follow all 380 matches of our league. We are certain that the passionate supporters from Sub-Saharan Africa will appreciate all the stars from Serie A.”

Founded in 1898, and contested by 20 teams, the league is regarded as one of the best football leagues in the world and it is often touted as the most tactical national league. “MultiChoice Nigeria is excited to continue to bring customers the best international football.

This is part of our ongoing commitment to bring more value to our customers.” says John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria.
SuperSport will exclusively broadcast all 380 Serie A matches.

The 2017/18 season was exciting and uncertain until the end, thanks to the epic duel between Juventus and Napoli and is a sign of great things to come.

The fight for the remaining UEFA Champions League berth was just as enthralling, the challenge between Lazio and Inter Milan settled only in the final minute of the last day of the campaign with Inter Milan ultimately returning to the elite European club competition

