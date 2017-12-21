The Sun News
Latest
21st December 2017 - Italian court orders trial of Shell, Eni over Malabu oil deal
21st December 2017 - PDP faction emerges
21st December 2017 - Atiku didn’t finance APC 2015 campaign -El-Rufai
21st December 2017 - REC: Buhari sends 9 fresh nominees to Senate
21st December 2017 - Fuel diversion: DPR seals over 20 filling stations in Katsina, Kaduna, Kano
21st December 2017 - $1bn ECA fund: Pay oil producing states 13% –Dickson
21st December 2017 - Oba of Benin suspends village head, 3 others over assault, disobedience
21st December 2017 - Kwara Assembly suspends work on 2018 budget 
21st December 2017 - Senate asks FG to stop sale of National Theatre, TBS
21st December 2017 - NNPC filling stations run out of stock, sell fuel above pump price
Home / Cover / National / Italian court orders trial of Shell, Eni over Malabu oil deal

Italian court orders trial of Shell, Eni over Malabu oil deal

— 21st December 2017

An Italian court has approved the prosecution of Royal Dutch Shell and Eni in the controversial sale of OPL 245 oil block.
OPL 245 is located in an extremely rich oilfield in the Niger Delta, estimated to worth half a trillion dollars.
The sale of the block has been replete with allegations of graft amid lawsuits.
A judge in Milan ordered that Claudio Descalzi, an Eni executive, and his predecessor, Paolo Scaroni, should be tried on allegations of impropriety in the deal.
The trial is expected to commence on March 5.
But Eni has distanced its directors from any misdeed in the purchase of the lucrative oilfield.
“Eni’s Board of Directors has reaffirmed its confidence that the company was not involved in alleged corrupt activities in relation to the transaction,” the Italian firm said in reaction to the court ruling.
“Eni expresses its full confidence in the judicial process and that the trial will ascertain and confirm the correctness and integrity of its conduct.
“Claudio Descalzi was not involved in the alleged illegal conduct.”
OPL 245 was awarded to Malabu in 1998 at a time the beneficial owners were Dan Etete, then minister of petroleum resources who approved the licence, and Mohammed Abacha, son of the head of state at the time.
Their identities as the beneficial owners were later publicly revealed after the death of Sani Abacha, which effectively terminated his military regime.
It was revoked in 2001 by President Olusegun Obasanjo and awarded to Shell same year, but was revoked again in 2006 and returned to Malabu following an out-of-court settlement.
President Goodluck Jonathan finally restored the block to Malabu in 2010 in a $1.3 billion deal.
But the deal has become a subject of litigation as Shell and ENI paid $1.1 billion to acquire the field from Malabu and $210 million to the federal government as signature bonus.
Both payments were made to a federal government account, leading to suspicion that Shell and ENI did not want to be directly involved with Malabu because of corporate governance issues.
Italian prosecutors believe Shell and ENI executives knew government officials were going to be bribed from the payments for their roles in getting the deal approved.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Italian court orders trial of Shell, Eni over Malabu oil deal

— 21st December 2017

An Italian court has approved the prosecution of Royal Dutch Shell and Eni in the controversial sale of OPL 245 oil block. OPL 245 is located in an extremely rich oilfield in the Niger Delta, estimated to worth half a trillion dollars. The sale of the block has been replete with allegations of graft amid lawsuits. A…

  • PDP faction emerges

    — 21st December 2017

    •In saner climes, they would be in jail, says Fayose •We’ll expose their sponsors soon –Secondus From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The last has not been heard of the last national elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a splinter group emerged in Abuja, yesterday. The new group is called…

  • Atiku didn’t finance APC 2015 campaign -El-Rufai

    — 21st December 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, has said former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, did not, at any time, finance the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) campaigns in the 2015 general elections. El-Rufai challenged Atiku to contest the 2019 presidential election against President Muhammadu Buhari. He has challenged the former vice president to…

  • REC: Buhari sends 9 fresh nominees to Senate

    — 21st December 2017

    … Swears in 7 perm secs From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Itua, Abuja  President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded nine fresh names of Residents Electoral Commissioners to the Senate for confirmation. Reading the president’s correspondence, yesterday, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said the nine nominees are drawn from various geopolitical zones of the country. They are: Monday…

  • Fuel diversion: DPR seals over 20 filling stations in Katsina, Kaduna, Kano

    — 21st December 2017

    From Agaju Madugba, Katsina and Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed over 20 filling stations in Kaduna, Katsina and Kano states. In Katsina State, over eight filling stations were sealed over alleged diversion of fuel and selling above the recommended pump price of N145. Briefing newsmen after routine inspection of…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share