Tragedy has struck Serie C side Siracusa, as their team manager was killed and goalkeeper Maurice Gomis injured in a car crash.

The accident happened early this morning close to the Sicilian club’s training ground.

READ ALSO Terry joins Spartak Moscow

According to reports, 27-year-old team manager Davide Artale died when the car struck a wall and flipped over several times.

Goalkeeper Gomis, the younger brother of current SPAL shot-stopper Alfred, was injured and is currently at the local hospital, but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The 20-year-old is also currently owned by Serie A side SPAL.