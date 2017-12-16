The Sun News
Latest
16th December 2017 - COVER TODAY
16th December 2017 - Fame deprived me of early marriage –Ibiwari Etuk, actress
16th December 2017 - My plans for 2018 –Adesua Etomi-Wellington, actress
16th December 2017 - Inside Gen. T.Y Danjuma’s oceanfront lavish 80th birthday soiree
16th December 2017 - Mr. Eazi’s Detty Rave Tour hits Ota and Abuja
16th December 2017 - Fame deprived me of early marriage –Ibiwari Etuk, actress
16th December 2017 - My daughter is my biggest achievement –Bisola, BBN second runner up
16th December 2017 - Has Sisi Abbah Folawiyo returned to old faith?
16th December 2017 - Ex-Ecobank Chairman, John Odeyemi bags title
16th December 2017 - Nike Art Gallery
Home / Cover / National / …It can’t be wished away, Ikedife, Achuzia, Uko reply Nwodo

…It can’t be wished away, Ikedife, Achuzia, Uko reply Nwodo

— 16th December 2017

By Vincent Kalu and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

President of South East Elders Forum, and former President, Ohanaeze, Dr. Dozie Ikedife; Civil War veteran, Col. Joe Achuzua, and Secretary General, Eastern Consultative Assembly, Evangelist Elliot Uko, have said that Biafra can’t be wished away.

They were reacting to a statement credited to the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, who urged Igbo, and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to drop the agitation for an independent Biafra and join the quest to restructure Nigeria.

The Ohanaeze boss stated this during a Town Hall meeting, held in Lagos on Thursday.

According to Dr. Ikedife, what Chief Nwodo said was his personal opinion. “It is an important thing to let him know that he is talking about war. Nobody is talking about war. The Supreme Council of the Elders of Indigenous People of Biafra is not talking of war; they are talking of legal process, diplomatic process, dialogue, consultations and discussions. Nobody is talking about war.

“To say, forget Biafra is annoying to many people. If you lost two or three of your children to kwashiorkor, if you lost your husband or wife to air raid during the war, how can somebody legitimately ask you to forget Biafra? If you lost the only house you have in Rivers State that was declared an abandoned property, how can you forget Biafra?

“To tell people to forget wounds inflicted on their psyche, on their economy, on their future is to talk nonsense”, the former Ohanaze boss said.

He queried if actualisation of self-determination means war. “Actualisation of self determination must be by war? The answer is No.

“After all, the United Nations, African nations and by extension, Nigeria, have at one time or the other enacted that, group of indigenous people have right to self-determination. They didn’t say they have the right to war.

“The way Chief Nwodo was emphasizing war is as if that was the only option for self-determination. War is by no way one of the options. Certainly for some us, beyond negotiation, legal process, dialogue and diplomatic processes, there is no question of war; there is no question of even hard words”, Ikedife said.

In the same vein, Biafra veteran, Col. Joe Achuzia (Retd), said that the agitation for Biafra is not a waste of time, insisting, the idea is very much realisable.

Speaking on the phone from Asaba, Achuzia stated that Chief Nwodo only expressed his personal opinion, which he is entitled to.

“That is his opinion, everybody has his or her own opinion. Biafra remains spiritually realisable; I have not changed my mind on that over the years. But when I say that, I am not talking about a Biafra outside Nigeria, what I am talking about is Biafra within Nigeria just like you have areas and others.

“However, Nwodo is a seasoned politician and a well-known technocrat. For him to voice a statement, he must have thought about it. I have implicit confidence that he will not say anything derogatory against our people because we elected him to champion the cause of Igbo,” Achuzia added.

Also, the President, Igbo Youth Movement, Evangelist Uko, said anybody trying to address the agitation for Biafra, who does not wish to address the cause, is wasting time.

According to him, “any president, whosever that wants to solve the problem should first of all address the reason why these youths want to leave Nigeria; why they are tired of Nigeria.

“It is by trying to know the reasons they want to pull out of Nigeria that you can solve the problem, and make them to begin to embrace Nigeria again.

“Telling them to forget Biafra won’t work. I don’t want to single out Chief Nwodo. It is for President Buhari to come down from his high horse and negotiate with these youths, who are agitating to pull out of Nigeria; find out their grouse and begin to address them, instead of mounting platitudes that they should forget Biafra.”

“They say it is Biafra, but you don’t want to listen to them. A sincere leader would invite the youth, listen to them and begin to address the reasons for the agitations. When you refuse to dialogue with them, you refuse to hear their cry, you don’t care about why they want to leave, then that is a symptom of fake leadership.”

Post Views: 25
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Kabiyeze 16th December 2017 at 6:17 am
    Reply

    Nwodo’s recent stand is confusing when juxtaposed with his inaugural Address. What has happened? Has Ohaneze now engaged Buhari for Igbo emancipation? Was that a secret engagement why has the people not been informed? If not, why the this open display of cowardice? Does he expect any serious attention to Igbo by Buhari by this public surrender? Or is he expecting private and personal attention which I think they will easily attend to and enlist him with Orji Kalu and others as one of their Agents.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COVER TODAY

— 16th December 2017

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!! Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn’t URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!! Let’s have some fun throwing…

  • Southern Kaduna reiterates demand for seperate state

    — 16th December 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has expressed bitterness over agelong socio-political marginalisation of the area by successive governments at the federal and state levels. Under the current circumstance, they fear that it would be very difficult for them to make any headway politically or produce their own son or daughter as…

  • S’ WEST DESERVES FRESH DEAL FROM APC –OSOBA

    — 16th December 2017

    •Accuses Jonathan’s man, Okurounmu of blackmail Amid threat by the Peoples Democratic Party to dislodge it from power and palpable symptoms of fragile cohesion, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would do well to rally its diverse tendencies to save the party from disintegration that may also cost it victory in the 2019 general election. And…

  • Buhari’ll not disappoint Nigerians –Kalu

    — 16th December 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday said he believed President Muhammadu Buhari will take Nigeria to the Promised Land, and urged all Nigerians across religious, ethnic and political divides to support him for greater success. The two-time governor expressed this view while speaking with journalists, during the…

  • 2019: Hurdles before Buhari

    — 16th December 2017

    By WILLY EYA After the national elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), more indications have emerged on the possible hurdles that may pose serious challenges to President Muhammadu Buhar’s chances in the 2019 general elections if he eventually decides to run. Despite complaints of irregularities expressed by some aspirants with regards to the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share