Israeli surveillance drone crashes over Gaza

An Israeli surveillance drone crashed over the Gaza Strip early on Tuesday morning, a military spokesperson said, in the fifth such incident over the past year.

The spokesperson said that an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of Skylark type fell over the Palestinian enclave.

“No information was compromised,” the spokesperson said.

The reason for the crash was not immediately clear, but the spokesperson said that they military is checking if a technical failure caused it.

Skylark, the smallest UAV in use by the Israeli army, belongs to the Artillery Force and is aimed at collecting information for tactical military missions.

It was the fifth time that an Israeli drone has rashed since the beginning of 2017.

On Thursday, a similar Skylark drone fell over the area of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Two other Skylark drones crashed in Lebanon while they were engaged in security activity, and additional drone crashed in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel occupied the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast War and has been controlling these territories ever since. (NAN)