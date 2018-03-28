The Sun News
Home / World News / Israeli President Netanyahu hospitalised

Israeli President Netanyahu hospitalised

— 28th March 2018

NAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefly hospitalised on Tuesday with a high fever, Israeli media reported.

The 68-year-old was reportedly examined at Hadassah Medical Centre in Jerusalem and released late Tuesday.

His official Twitter account said he had been diagnosed with a viral infection of the upper respiratory tract.

A spokesman confirmed the illness while Ynet news site, citing his doctor, reported that Netanyahu hadn’t taken enough time off to recover after suffering from a sore throat two weeks ago.

Annual medical checks have generally given Netanyahu a clean bill of health, though he has undergone several minor medical procedures in recent years.

In May he had a bladder stone removed and in 2014 had two small polyps removed from his large intestine.

In 2013 he underwent a hernia operation.

Netanyahu, his wife Sara and his son Yari were questioned over corruption allegations on Monday.

