The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - Israeli PM makes U-turn, may resettle African migrants
3rd April 2018 - Medical marijuana could help lower opioid prescription – study
3rd April 2018 - Thai PM jokes he will behead actor for demanding early election
3rd April 2018 - All passengers escape unhurt in helicopter crash
3rd April 2018 - Britain to ban ivory sales
3rd April 2018 - Ex-Russian general warns world on brink of ‘last war in history of mankind’
3rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Winnie Mandela’s death huge loss to Africa – Buhari
3rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari begins annual leave next Monday
3rd April 2018 - ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan Christian family
3rd April 2018 - Boy survives 12 hours in sewage
Home / World News / Israeli PM makes U-turn, may resettle African migrants

Israeli PM makes U-turn, may resettle African migrants

— 3rd April 2018

France24

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, on Tuesday, that he was cancelling an agreement with the UN refugee agency on resettling thousands of African migrants after facing mounting pressure from his right-wing base.

Netanyahu had himself announced the agreement in a televised address, on Monday afternoon, drawing immediate anger from right-wing politicians, including allies, and many of his traditional supporters.

He said in a late-night Facebook post, on Monday, that he was suspending the agreement that would have allowed thousands of the migrants to remain in Israel at least temporarily.

On Tuesday, he said the deal was being cancelled after having held discussions on it.

“After having heard numerous comments on the agreement, I have examined the pros and cons and have decided to cancel the agreement,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

The agreement was designed to end the possibility of forced deportations of thousands of migrants to Rwanda under a controversial plan put forward by Netanyahu in January.

Under the agreement with the UN, a minimum of 16,250 migrants would have instead been resettled in Western nations.

In return, Israel would grant temporary residency to one migrant for each one resettled elsewhere.

The presence of the primarily Sudanese and Eritrean migrants in Israel has become a key political issue.

Netanyahu is already under heavy political pressure due to a string of graft probes.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Winnie Mandela’s death huge loss to Africa – Buhari

— 3rd April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has described the passing of South African anti-apartheid icon, Mrs. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, as ‘a huge loss to Africa of a courageous woman’. He said she remained a pride not only to the African woman, but indeed all Africans. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba…

  • JUST IN: Buhari begins annual leave next Monday

    — 3rd April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for London, on Monday, April 9, to commence his annual leave, a Presidency source has confirmed. According to the source, the President is leaving early to enable him rest before participating in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, also known as CHOGM 2018, to be…

  • I won’t run for Presidency in 2019, says Saraki

    — 3rd April 2018

    DailyPost Senate President Bukola Saraki has dismissed report that he plans to contest the 2019 presidential elections. Speaking through his Special adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuf Olaniyonun, the Senate President described the rumour as ‘false’. In a chat with reporters, Olaniyonun said “the report is false. If it is true that he is contesting,…

  • Presidency spurns Obasanjo’s failure assessment

    — 3rd April 2018

    NAN The presidency has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s failure tag on the current administration is not new. It said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would, therefore, not join issues with the former president over his comments and assessment. Obasanjo had on Monday night, while addressing a group of youths, who visited…

  • Noise pollution: Edo secures 4 convictions

    — 3rd April 2018

    Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Reginald Okun, has disclosed that the state government has secured the conviction of four persons for noise pollution. Okun, who disclosed this yesterday, during an interview with newsmen in Benin, Edo State capital, said: “The government is clamping down on persons who violate laws on noise pollution in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share