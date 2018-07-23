Israeli players steal show at Lagos Int’l badminton classics

The highest paid Badminton Classics in Africa ended in Lagos, Nigeria at the weekend with visiting Israeli players stealing the show at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

The Israelis won both the men and women’s singles of the 4th Lagos International Badminton Classics amid cheers from invited guests and other fans who watched the thrilling finals. Israel’s Misha Zilberman beat his opponent from Malaysia, Misbun Ramdan Mohmed Misbun 2-1 to win the men’s singles, while Ksenia Polikarpova also from Israel defeated Indian Sri Kreshna Priya Kudaralu in 2-1 game to win the women’s singles top prize.

However, Indian players dominated the doubles events. The duo of Kuhuo Garg and Riya Mookerjee won the men’s doubles, while the pair of Attri Manu and Reddy Sumeeth were winners of the women’s doubles.

Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Kweku Adedayo Tandoh was happy with the outing of Nigerian players, especially the women in this year’s competition which attracted 24 nations across the world.

One of the players, Dorcas Adesokan fought her ways to the semi final. Amin Vop Christopher and U. Ukeh got to the quarter finals. In the men’s singles, Opeyori Anuoluwapo made it to the quarter final stage.

“This was a good record for our players and it showed that they are improving in their game. This was a remarkable performance and I want to say our Badminton is growing. I believe if these players are exposed to more competitions especially Classics across the world, it will definitely affect their game, ” Tandoh said.

The chairman thanked Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for providing enabling environment for the organization of the event.

To the President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, successes recorded in the competition since inception was made possible through the support from the Lagos State Government.

“I’m glad that we have been laying a good platform upon which a solid legacy for Badminton in Nigeria and Lagos State is being built.

“I want to appreciate the Lagos State Government, our partners and the media for the tremendous support we have received since inception.

I have no doubt in my mind that the success achieved so far will sustain the vision and even lift Lagos International Badminton Classics to a greater height,” Orbih said.