– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Israeli players steal show at Lagos Int’l badminton classics
23rd July 2018 - GOtv Boxing Night 15: We’ll ensure maximum security, organisers promise
23rd July 2018 - Chrisantus seals HJK Helsinki deal
23rd July 2018 - Awoniyi joins Gent on loan 
23rd July 2018 - Giwa remains NFF chairman – Minister
23rd July 2018 - DSS, Pinnick’s board members storm NFF office
23rd July 2018 - FG partners private firm to renovate Secretariat
23rd July 2018 - Naval personnel, 2 others arrested for stealing Tompolo’s property in Delta
23rd July 2018 - Army restates commitment to professionalism
23rd July 2018 - Stadium sell out: Chelsea v Glory to draw record crowd
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Israeli players steal show at Lagos Int’l badminton classics

Israeli players steal show at Lagos Int’l badminton classics

— 23rd July 2018

The highest paid Badminton Classics in Africa ended in Lagos, Nigeria at the weekend with visiting Israeli players stealing the show at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

The Israelis won both the men and women’s singles of the 4th Lagos International Badminton Classics amid cheers from invited guests and other fans who watched the thrilling finals. Israel’s Misha Zilberman beat his opponent from Malaysia, Misbun Ramdan Mohmed Misbun 2-1 to win the men’s singles, while Ksenia Polikarpova also from Israel defeated Indian Sri Kreshna Priya Kudaralu in 2-1 game to win the women’s singles top prize.

READ ALSO GOtv Boxing Night 15: We’ll ensure maximum security, organisers promise

However, Indian players dominated the doubles events. The duo of Kuhuo Garg and Riya Mookerjee won the men’s doubles, while the pair of Attri Manu and Reddy Sumeeth were winners of the women’s doubles.

Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Kweku Adedayo Tandoh was happy with the outing of Nigerian players, especially the women in this year’s competition which attracted 24 nations across the world.

One of the players, Dorcas Adesokan fought her ways to the semi final. Amin Vop Christopher and U. Ukeh got to the quarter finals. In the men’s singles, Opeyori Anuoluwapo made it to the quarter final stage.

“This was a good record for our players and it showed that they are improving in their game. This was a remarkable performance and I want to say our Badminton is growing. I believe if these players are exposed to more competitions especially Classics across the world, it will definitely affect their game, ” Tandoh said.

The chairman thanked Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for providing enabling environment for the organization of the event.

To the President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, successes recorded in the competition since inception was made possible through the support from the Lagos State Government.

“I’m glad that we have been laying a good platform upon which a solid legacy for Badminton in Nigeria and Lagos State is being built.

“I want to appreciate the Lagos State Government, our partners and the media for the tremendous support we have received since inception.

I have no doubt in my mind that the success achieved so far will sustain the vision and even lift Lagos International Badminton Classics to a greater height,” Orbih said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

secretariat

FG partners private firm to renovate Secretariat

— 23rd July 2018

As Oyo-Ita says conducive offices key to service delivery Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a private firm, Alpha Mead Group to begin the process of renovating abandoned and dilapidated structures located within the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja, through a Public Private Partnership arrangement. The…

  • NAVY

    Naval personnel, 2 others arrested for stealing Tompolo’s property in Delta

    — 23rd July 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Three naval personnel attached to the Nigerian Navy ship, NNS DELTA, have been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing properties worth N3 billion belonging to a former Niger Delta militant warlord, Government Ekpemupolo, AKA Tompolo in Warri, Delta State. The properties were part of those confiscated by the Federal Government in…

  • ARMY

    Army restates commitment to professionalism

    — 23rd July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  Despite the barrage of challenges facing it, the Nigerian Army has declared that it would remain committed to professionalism in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities. Accordingly, the Army said it was poised to overcome its present challenges through series of training the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen, Tukur Buratai,…

  • 2019 elections

    2019 elections: INEC trains staff

    — 23rd July 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, began a five-day training programme for its personnel ahead of the 2019 elections. The National Commissioner, INEC, Mr Muhammed Haruna, while declaring the workshop open, said the training was with the support of the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) Haruna said the training was meant…

  • IMO NBA

    Imo NBA protests police invasion of court, assault on colleagues

    — 23rd July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Members of the Nigeria Bar Association across Imo State, on Monday, boycotted court sittings, as they staged a protest over police invasion of the Ngor Okpala Magistrate and an alleged assault on the chief Magistrate, Ngozi Onyenemezu and two of their members, Emma Eke and Chukwuemeka Anyanwu. As early as 8:00a.m, lawyers…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share