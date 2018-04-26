Israeli Embassy confers posthumous award on Awolowo

The Israeli Embassy in Nigeria, has conferred a posthumous award on the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in his strides in agriculture, particularly on rubber and cocoa.

During a courtesy visit to the Executive Director and CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, a grandson of the late sage, as part of Israeli 70th year of independence, Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Mr. Guy Feldman, in company of the Senior Economy Officer, Ms Florence Osuji, acknowledged the efforts of the late sage in establishing commodity plantations especially in rubber and cocoa.

Mr. Feldman also commended Mr. Segun Awolowo for his effort in promoting non-oil exports.

Responding, Segun Awolowo thanked Mr. Feldman on behalf of the Awolowo family and called for “closer collaboration between the council and the Embassy of Israel in Nigeria for the development of innovative technology especially for the youths.”