Israel to withdraw from UNESCO following U.S., Netanyahu says

— 12th October 2017

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Thursday that his country would withdraw its membership from the UN cultural agency UNESCO.

“Netanyahu instructed the Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from the organisation in parallel with the U.S.,’’ the prime minister’s office said.

Netanyahu in a statement praised the U.S. decision earlier Thursday to pull out of UNESCO citing an “anti-Israel” bias.

“This is a courageous and moral decision, because UNESCO has become the theatre of the absurd and because, instead of preserving history, it distorts it,” he said.

Also, the U.S. withdrawal from UNESCO is the “price to pay for discrimination against Israel,” Israel’s UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, said in a statement in New York.

“UNESCO has become a battlefield for Israel-bashing and has disregarded its true role and purpose. Today’s decision is a turning point for UNESCO.

“The organisation’s absurd and shameful resolutions against Israel have consequences. Today is a new day at the UN, where there is price to pay for discrimination against Israel.

“The U.S. stands by Israel and is a true leader for change at the UN. The alliance between our two countries is stronger than ever.”

Washington has already withheld its funding for UNESCO since 2011, when the body admitted Palestine as a full member.

The U.S. and Israel were among just 14 of 194 members that voted against admitting the Palestinians. Washington’s arrears on its 80 million dollars annual dues since then are now over 500 million dollars.

Although Washington supports a future independent Palestinian state, it says this should emerge out of peace talks and it considers it unhelpful for international organisations to admit Palestine until negotiations are complete.

In recent years, Israel has repeatedly complained about what it says is the body taking sides in disputes over cultural heritage sites in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.

Netanyahu told world leaders at the UN General Assembly in September that UNESCO was promoting “fake history” after it designated Hebron and the two adjoined shrines at its heart – the Jewish Tomb of the Patriarchs and the Muslim Ibrahimi Mosque – as a “Palestinian World Heritage Site in Danger.”

An Arab-backed UNESCO resolution in 2016 condemned Israeli’s policies at religious sites in East Jerusalam and the West Bank.

Under UNESCO rules, the U.S. withdrawal will become effective as of the end of December 2018.

The U.S. move underscores the skepticism expressed by President Donald Trump about the need for the U.S. to remain engaged in multi-lateral bodies.

The president has touted an “America First” policy, which puts U.S. economic and national interests ahead of international commitments.

Since Trump took office, the U.S. has abandoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade talks and withdrawn from the Paris climate deal.

Washington is also reviewing its membership of the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, which it also accuses of being anti-Israel.

“The absence of the U.S. or any large country with a lot of power is a loss. It’s not just about money, it’s promoting ideals that are vital to countries like the U.S., such as education and culture,” a UNESCO-based diplomat said, warning that others could follow.

Russia’s former envoy to UNESCO told RIA news agency the agency was better off without the Americans.

“In recent years, they’ve been of no use for this organisation,” Eleanora Mitrofanova said. (dpa/NAN)

Philip Nwosu

Philip Nwosu

Latest

YABATECH overdue as varsity-Rector

— 12th October 2017

Begins 70th anniversary, graduate 9,021 By Gabriel Dike Outgoing Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Margaret Ladipo, yesterday, said the 70-year-old institution is overdue be named as a university to award degrees in technology and other relevant courses. Dr. Ladipo, flanked by principal officers of the college, at the briefing on the forthcoming…

  • Passengers bemoan shortage of ‘Yellow Cards’ at Lagos Airport

    — 12th October 2017

    By Louis Ibah The shortage of International Certificate for Vaccination also known as yellow cards is creating problems for some Nigerian passengers traveling out of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos to countries where the card is a major entry requirement for non-nationals. Some of the countries that insist visitors must have the yellow…

  • EFCC detained us for no just cause, say released Ekiti govt. officials

    — 12th October 2017

    …As Fayose promises to bring sanity to EFCC if elected President The just-released Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Toyin Ojo and Accountant General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi , on Thursday, revealed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had succeeded in only detaining them for 14 days for no just cause, saying that they could…

  • Ambode seeks lawmakers’ support for reforms in transport, other sectors

    — 12th October 2017

    …NASS will revisit motion seeking Special Status for Lagos, says Sen. Adeola Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Thursday, urged lawmakers to support the ongoing efforts of his administration to effect key reforms in transportation, environment and energy sectors aimed at putting the State on a sound footing for economic growth and development. Speaking…

  • el-Rufai presents N216b 2018 budget estimate to Assembly

    — 12th October 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Thursday, presented a total of N216,550,173,912, 50k budget estimate for 2018 to the State House of Assembly, for approval. There was a slight difference between the 2017 budget which was in total of over N215 billion. While presenting the budget on the floor of…

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

