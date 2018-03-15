The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - Israel shells Hamas posts in Gaza in response to bombs – Army
15th March 2018 - Court restrains NASS from taking further action on Electoral Act Amendment Bill
15th March 2018 - Bottled water contaminated with plastic particles – Research
15th March 2018 - NASU, SSANU, NAAT suspend strike
15th March 2018 - Nigeria’s public debt hits N21.725tr – DMO
15th March 2018 - Wike flags off water projects in 2 LGs
15th March 2018 - Dapchi: I responded better than Jonathan –Buhari 
15th March 2018 - Plateau killings: Lalong imposes curfew on Bassa
15th March 2018 - Dasukigate: Judge withdraws from suit
15th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 2 soldiers in Plateau, 2 brothers in Benue
Home / World News / Israel shells Hamas posts in Gaza in response to bombs – Army

Israel shells Hamas posts in Gaza in response to bombs – Army

— 15th March 2018

France24

Israeli tanks shelled Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip on Thursday after Palestinians set off bombs along the border fence, the military said, with no casualties reported.

A security source from Hamas, the Islamist movement which runs the Gaza Strip, said that one round hit an observation post near the border, causing damage but no casualties.

He said that earlier, shortly after sunrise, there were four explosions along the border, which slightly damaged the Israeli frontier barrier.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts.

An Israeli military statement said: “A number of explosive devices were detonated on the security fence along the northern Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported.

“Tanks targeted posts belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in response,” it added.

On February 17, four Israeli soldiers were wounded by an improvised explosive device on the border, sparking intense military retaliation.

Israel warplanes attacked 18 “terror targets belonging to Hamas” in Gaza in response to the blast, which severely wounded two of the soldiers, and a subsequent Palestinian rocket attack on southern Israel.

The following day, troops shot dead two Palestinian teenagers near the border, Gaza medical sources said.

The Israeli army said at the time that soldiers fired “warning shots” at a number of Palestinians approaching the border fence “in a suspicious manner” but could not confirm Palestinian casualties.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court restrains NASS from taking further action on Electoral Act Amendment Bill

— 15th March 2018

TVCN An Abuja High Court has ordered the National Assembly to take no further action on the Electoral Act amendment Bill, which seeks to change the order of the 2019 elections. The Accord Party instituted the suit challenging the national assembly’s right to alter the election sequence prepared by the electoral body, INEC. The restraining…

  • Bottled water contaminated with plastic particles – Research

    — 15th March 2018

    NAN We are drinking plastic particles!  That is the shocking conclusion  of the research of the world’s leading brands of bottled water in nine countries. The research found that the bottles are contaminated with tiny plastic particles that are likely seeping in during the packaging process. Even more shocking was the recommendation of the researchers:…

  • NASU, SSANU, NAAT suspend strike

    — 15th March 2018

    … Give FG 5 weeks to implement MoU Magnus Eze, Abuja  Non-teaching staff of universities, comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have called off their three months old strike. Members have been directed to return…

  • Nigeria’s public debt hits N21.725tr – DMO

    — 15th March 2018

    …Repays N130bn NTBs in March Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday released the country’s debt profile, which stood at N21.725 trillion as at last December 31, representing 18.20 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Out of the figure, the Federal Government’s domestic debt was put at N12.589 trillion, while…

  • Wike flags off water projects in 2 LGs

    — 15th March 2018

    • APC vows to boycott poll Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has flagged off execution of the state government, European Union and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Water and sanitation projects in two local government areas in continuation of the state-wide roll out of projects. Wike, while performing the flag-off, yesterday, at Nkoro…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share