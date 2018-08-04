– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - Israel seizes Swedish activist ship en route Gaza
4th August 2018 - Umahi, Ayade deny plot to dump PDP for APC
4th August 2018 - 18 killed as 2 Russian helicopters collide midair
4th August 2018 - Don’t hand destinies of your children to unfaithful politicians, Osinbajo urges women
4th August 2018 - Tension as Ebonyi, C’River communities resume hostilities
4th August 2018 - HOLY THIEVES!
4th August 2018 - Kashamu’s expulsion: PDP writes INEC, DSS, Police
4th August 2018 - Nemesis is catching up with APC –Bode George
4th August 2018 - Akpabio’s APC romance unsettles PDP
4th August 2018 - SONS OF BARABBAS
Home / World News / Israel seizes Swedish activist ship en route Gaza
ISRAEL

Israel seizes Swedish activist ship en route Gaza

— 4th August 2018

NAN

The Israeli Navy seized a Swedish-flagged sailboat attempting to breach a blockade of the Palestinian Gaza Strip, on Saturday, the Military said.

The 12 passengers are mostly from Sweden but also from Germany, Britain, Spain, France and Canada.

They are in custody and will be put on flights home, a spokesperson for the Israeli Immigration Authority said.

The SY Freedom for Gaza was carrying mainly medical supplies and two of its passengers were journalists, said an organiser from a group named Ship to Gaza which organised the trip.

“Ship to Gaza demands that those who have been taken prisoner and the ship and its cargo are returned to the location where the ship was boarded and are allowed to continue their journey in international and Palestinian waters unmolested, in accordance with international law,’’ the group said in a statement.

Israel says its naval blockade of Gaza is intended to prevent weapons from reaching militant groups, including Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls the Palestinian enclave.

Israel and the United States designate Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) clarified to the ship’s passengers that they are violating the legal naval blockade and that any humanitarian merchandise can be transferred to Gaza through the (Israeli) Port of Ashdod,’’ an Israeli military statement said.

More than two million Palestinians are packed into the Gaza Strip, which suffers deep economic hardship.

UN and Egyptian-led efforts are under way to mediate a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas who have fought three wars since 2008.

READ ALSO: 18 killed as 2 Russian helicopters collide midair

Hamas officials had no immediate comment on the ship’s seizure.

Similar attempts by activists to challenge the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza have been foiled before.

The most serious of such incident was in 2010, when Israeli commandos raided a Turkish ship, the Mavi Marmara that was leading a flotilla to Gaza.

10 activists aboard were killed, leading to a major diplomatic crisis between Israel and Turkey.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ben Ayade

Umahi, Ayade deny plot to dump PDP for APC

— 4th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governors of Ebonyi and Cross River states, Chief David Umahi and Prof Ben Ayade have denied an online media report claiming they are making plans to dump the Peoples Demo- cratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The governors’ denial came on the heels of a trending report…

  • Dolapo

    Don’t hand destinies of your children to unfaithful politicians, Osinbajo urges women

    — 4th August 2018

    Geoffrey Aanyanwu, AWKA Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo yesterday, charged Nigerian women not to hand over the lives and destinies of their children to unfaithful politicians. Consequently, she challenged women to take their rightful place by venturing into the political affairs of Nigeria. Speaking at the 2018 Anambra Mothers’ Summit held at…

  • Tension

    Tension as Ebonyi, C’River communities resume hostilities

    — 4th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Tension is brewing at the border areas of Igbeagu community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Ukelle community in Iyala Council Area of Cross River State following renewed hostilities between the two communities. This was disclosed by Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, at an emergency security meeting held…

  • KASHAMU

    Kashamu’s expulsion: PDP writes INEC, DSS, Police

    — 4th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The national headquarters of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has written to officially notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police command in Ogun State of the expulsion of the Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu and three others from the party. In a…

  • George

    Nemesis is catching up with APC –Bode George

    — 4th August 2018

    Tunde Thomas Fomer National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has declared that the gale of defections sweeping through the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a good omen that will boost the electoral fortunes of PDP. While describing the defections of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share