Israel pledges to assist Nigeria to tackle cyber crimes, security

Israel on Wednesday pledged to assist Nigeria in tackling cyber crime and Homeland Security (HLS) internal insecurity using modern technology.

Mr Nadav Goren, Head of Mission, made this known at the one-day seminar on Israel’s HLS and cyber 2018 been organized by the Embassy of Israel to Nigeria in Abuja.

Goren “as a leader in the area of technology, I believe we have to assist and help other countries and it is a social change of win-win situation.

“Israel technology can confidently be exported other countries like to Nigeria industries and companies and enable the nations to leverage on that and enhance capability of their work force.

“Security threats have become more complex and hard to keep ahead of it alone; the threats we had 20 years ago cannot be compared to the ones we have today.

“Nigeria has to be ahead; must have the best technology, knowledge and that is what we want to come and teach and Nigeria will benefit from this.

“So, HLS and cyber technology are areas where we can build a bridge and both sides will benefit from it.”

He said that plans were on ground to organize a four-day international conference in Israel on HLS and cyber on today’s technology, to further promote best practices in beefing-up security globally.

The conference which would hold from November 12 to 15 is designed for stakeholders in the security sector.

Speaking, Mr Bala Sanga, Commissioner for Justice in Adamawa, gave account of the Nigerian perspective on financial and cyber technology, noting that the call for collaboration is apt.

Sanga, former Chief of Staff of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said that measures had been put-up to correct such negative impression about Nigeria in the outside world.

According to him, , although Nigeria is seen as place ‘‘419’’ known as obtaining by false pretense thrived, from the point of view of cybercrimes, it is not representation we have.

“I have not liked that fact that we are described as people who invented 419, which is basis for cybercriminal activities.

“We do have a reputation for it and it is something that Nigerian as a country has worked on significantly.

“There are many areas we could collaborate on, such as border security to tackle smuggling and bunkering.

In separate video presentations on Israel’s innovation on HLS and cyber technology, some experts said that partnership between Nigeria and Israel would help both countries achieve target.

Marco Aviad, Senior Director, Business Development and Marketing of Israel’s Airspace Industry (IAI) said that cyber technology could pose security threats if not well managed.

According to him, cyber system of technology has become dangerous, because anyone can steal your identity and even project as you when he or she is not.

“It can be controlled when you have the right people that are well trained on cyber technology.

“What makes cyber complex is because the information is immense and everything is based on internet connection and the operators are key to find solution,” Aviad, said..